ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Is One Of The Most Diverse States In America

By Ginny Reese
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdzzy_0hvWI2wu00
Photo: Getty Images

Texas is being lauded for its diversity in a new study.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. The website states, "In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level — and where the population is relatively more homogeneous — WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key diversity categories."

According to the list, Texas is the second-most diverse state in America. The state placed fourth overall for cultural diversity and sixth overall for religious diversity.

Here are the top 20 most diverse states, according to WalletHub :

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Hawaii
  4. New Jersey
  5. New York
  6. New Mexico
  7. Florida
  8. Maryland
  9. Nevada
  10. Ariona
  11. Illinois
  12. Virginia
  13. Georgia
  14. Connecticut
  15. Alaska
  16. Delaware
  17. Washington
  18. Massachusetts
  19. Colorado
  20. North Carolina

A full list of the most and least diverse states can be found on WalletHub's website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
City
Nevada, TX
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy