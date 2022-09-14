Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cowboys didn’t just lose their season-opener to the Buccaneers last week; Jerry Jones’ squad lost their starting quarterback. Dak Prescott suffered a broken right thumb in Dallas’ 19-3 Sunday Night Football loss to Tampa Bay. While the Cowboys are optimistic that Prescott could return within four weeks, their schedule isn’t getting any easier, with games against the Bengals and Rams (Week 5) on the horizon.

