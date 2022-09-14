Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
Community Celebrates Ethereum Merge, Here Are Some Improvements So Far
The Ethereum Merge was completed in the early hours of Thursday following a multi-year wait. It had taken place at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58750000000000000000000, finally moving the network from a proof of work to a proof of stake mechanism. The community has naturally been elated about the recent upgrade, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin taking to Twitter to also celebrate the milestone.
Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?
Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
Crypto Reacts: Was The Ethereum Merge a Success Or A Mess?
For better or worse, we live in a post-Merge world. Ethereum is finally a Proof-Of-Stake blockchain. The switch is among the most important and divisive news of the year. The Ethereum side sees it as a technological wonder and the bitcoin side as a great mistake. For the first time since we started the Crypto Reacts feature, both camps are at totally opposite ends of the spectrum.
Death Of GPU Mining? Popular Crypto Profits Go Into Negative As Ethereum Miners Flood Market
Mining profits of the PoW cryptos have gone into the negative following the Ethereum merge as ETH miners flood the hashrates of these other coins. Mining Profits Of Popular Proof-Of-Work Cryptos Like Ethereum Classic Crater After The Merge. A couple of days ago, the much awaited ETH merge finally arrived...
Top 3 Underrated Crypto Projects To Watch Out For: Ripple, Flow, and Big Eyes Coin
Ripple (XRP) – The Secure and Seamless Platform. Ripple is a blockchain company that focuses on creating a seamless payment network and remittance system. Under the Ripple company, we have the XRP ledger and the XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple has come a long way as it is one of the...
Crypto Mining Sites | 5 Best Projects to Mine for Profits
Let’s face it. Cryptocurrency mining isn’t quite as profitable as it once was. The China ban, combined with the falling BTC prices, has caused the profitability of cryptocurrency mining to dwindle consistently over the past year. As a result, many mining operations have started to turn off their...
6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
Ethereum TVL Drops By More Than $1 Billion After Merge
The Ethereum total value locked (TVL) has been on a steady decline since the beginning of 2022. After hitting an all-time high of $111 billion back in Q4 2021, the market had turned, tanking the Ethereum TVL along with it. The TVL has been down more than 60% since then, and now, even with a momentous move from proof of work to proof of stake, the Ethereum TVL continues to tank.
Worthy Gems In The DeFi Market – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and FTX Token
Since the onset of the cryptocurrency market, several innovations have emerged. Crypto paved the way for projects such as the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, trading and blockchain technology. Blockchain technology further birthed an ecosystem that offers a reputable level of security in transaction capacity. This ecosystem is known as Decentralized Finance which is known as DeFi for short.
Yuga Labs Rumored To Be Launching New NFT Collection, 'Mecha Apes'
Yuga Labs is coming back for more. That’s at least the word on the rumor mill, as a reportedly leaked document details an upcoming release, tentatively called ‘Mecha Apes,’ that could hit the market by the end of the year. Let’s take a look at the details that have hit the wire in the early hours of the leak, and what we can expect to see from Yuga before 2023.
Astounding Uniglo (GLO) Pumps Signals A Drive To Top 100 Crypto Alongside Ravencoin (RVN) And Nexo (NEXO) Is Possible
The crypto markets are moving. September will see the long-awaited Ethereum Merge, August’s CPI data, and another rate hike by Jerome Powell. All these events are making markets volatile, and the sentiment seems to be bearish one day and bullish the next, with investors uncertain about where to turn.
Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets to Below $20k; The Hideaways (HDWY) Price Hits $0.02 On Friday Midnight
On Tuesday, Bitcoin experienced a massive unexpected sell-off which drove the price down to below the $20,000 level. This has so far adversely affected the market, dragging most coins along with it. Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $20,000 and this could just be the sign that crypto winter has just begun....
Report Shows Bitcoin Miners Continue To Sell-Off
The events in the crypto industry for 2022 have not been favorable to Bitcoin miners. They have experienced a major dwindling in operations which drastically crashed their income. With more frustrating events lined up, it seems the future has become thinner. Through the crypto winter in May and June, BTC...
KKR & Co Inc. Tokenizes Its Health Growth Fund On Avalanche Crypto
The Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, known as KKR Inc, is an American-based global investment company, KKR & Co has long been managing multiple assets and is now eyeing crypto assets. The class of assets managed by this firm cut across real estate, energy infrastructure, private equity, credit, and Hedge funds.
Coinbase To Add Political Feature In Its App To Educate Users On Crypto Laws
Since regulatory bodies around the globe are attempting to supervise the use of cryptocurrencies, officials are rigid in designing suitable policies for the nascent technology. And the ever-changing government rules have become a critical problem for crypto enthusiasts to comply with. In order to tackle this problem, Coinbase plans to include a political section in its app.
$100,000 Contract Bear Fund, Quantitative Trading Platform FAMEEX Escort Crypto Investment
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for the crypto trading.
Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why
Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate Surged By 280% Following Merge
As per the stats of Thursday, Ethereum Classic’s hashrate, a measure to calculate the total power being used for mining, has skyrocketed by 280% in a day following the Ethereum merge. ETC’s terahash per second (Th/s) boomed from 64 Th/s to 183 Th/s as per the industry estimates. This indicator points out that miners who closed their shop on the ETH network have moved to ETC as the Ethereum mining hardware is still compatible with the Ethereum Classic’s mining chip, Ethash.
NUGEN Partners with BlinxPay to Roll Out NUGEN BlinxPay, a Feature-Rich Crypto Wallet
NUGEN Universe adds yet another feather to its cap by launching an easy-to-use mobile wallet. NUGEN, a remarkable WEB 3.0 project, has announced a strategic partnership with BlinxPay to introduce NUGEN BlinxPay, a mobile-based crypto wallet application. NUGEN Blinxpay stands out from the regular crypto wallets with its advanced features, sophisticated functionalities, and seamless user interface. Users can use this wallet to purchase, transfer, and hold crypto assets securely without any intricacies.
