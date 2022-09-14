ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News Talk KIT

Ag Groups to White House Conference and Beef Exports Higher

**The California Department of Food and Agriculture is making $2 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers install pollinator habitat on agricultural lands throughout California. The grant application period for the Pollinator Habitat. Program began August 31 and ends on November 23. Last year, the state Legislature set...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
News Talk KIT

Still Testing At Home For Covid Yakima? New Guidelines Announced

The State of Washington has updated it's guidance concerning COVID-19 at-home testing, including changes to how self-testing results should be reported and additional information about COVID-19 treatment. State officials say Washingtonians are now being asked to report "all positive at-home test results through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant, even if those testing kits were not obtained through the Say Yes! COVID Test (SYCT) program. "
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

California Organic Strawberries and Global Food Prices Drop

**Organic strawberries account for 13% of strawberry acreage along California’s Central Coast, and yields range from 6-to-8,000 eight-pound trays per acre, with an estimated unit price of $15 per tray. These figures are from a new University of California breakdown on costs to produce and harvest organic strawberries for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Big Billionaires You May Not Know Still Live in Washington

Isn't it something that people who are in the 1% of the richest people in the world still choose to live in Washington state? Washington just has that je ne sais quoi that these 5 big billionaires can't get enough of! We pretty much all know that Jeff Bezos and Bill and Melinda Gates are among the richest, biggest billionaires in Washington state, but do you know any of the others? I can think of at least 5 billionaires you might not even know live here.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Going Camping Yakima? Be Wildfire Aware and Be Careful

If you're camping in the mountains this Labor Day weekend the Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking that you be careful and do everything you can to prevent a wildfire. Campfire bans are in place in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest but Franz says many people are ignoring the ban. That's not good news because she says the forest is dry and the fire season isn't over. "Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours,” says Franz. “We’ve seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let’s all make sure we’re not that spark this holiday weekend.”
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed

It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

