Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car
A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Cluck! Woman Crashes Car Through Fried Chicken Restaurant in New York
There may be a shortage of chicken at this particular spot. An elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma's folly.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-87 In Wilton
Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region. The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton. State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt,...
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Fall Foliage Starts to Emerge Across the Hudson Valley
The pumpkin spice coffee has been flowing for a few weeks now, which was the first sign that fall was near in the Hudson Valley. Now, I LOVE NY has released the first fall foliage map of the season and you can feel fall creeping in. While we're still battling...
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. UPDATE: On September 14, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Liberty have arrested David Slemmer and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, a felony. He was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
