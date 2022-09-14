ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley

An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
Orange County, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods

In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. UPDATE: On September 14, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Liberty have arrested David Slemmer and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, a felony. He was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.
LIBERTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop

Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
WURTSBORO, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
