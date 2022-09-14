Read full article on original website
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Target drops mandatory retirement age, allowing CEO Cornell to stay
Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. "In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker
The year is 2030. Most humans have been replaced by machines in U.S. warehouses and factories. Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to find jobs as robots pack, sort, ship and carry out the myriad duties that just 10 years ago were the purview of living, breathing workers.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
International Business Times
The Keys To America's Next Manufacturing Renaissance
Perhaps contrary to popular belief, the United States, in 2022, is at the forefront of experiencing its next manufacturing renaissance. From chemical makers and metal-benders to aerospace/defense and semiconductor chip manufacturers, a recent Bloomberg editorial reinforces the statement: The manufacturing economy is not only on the upswing, but it is "sizzling."
architizer.com
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) Design Iconic External Diagrid for Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters is the new home for a bank that has grown from a rural credit union into a modern commercial bank. The building was designed to “breathe” and flex to occupant needs, utilizing naturally ventilated atria and a column-free externalized structure. Our architectural, structural and sustainable engineering studios worked closely together to emphasize dialogue between nature and technology throughout the building, defining a new world-class benchmark for sustainable wellness-focused design.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors Women of the Supply Chain
While the world attempts to gain its footing after years of battling an unseen enemy, the supply chain now realizes its up against much more. Problems from the last two years continue to rage on, causing shortages throughout the world in materials and products. However, there are numerous leaders in the supply chain that work tirelessly to heal the supply chain and build a new future. Many of these leaders are women.
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
Noah Marshall-Rashid, co-owner of American Spoon, has grown the brand in the decades since 2001.
cstoredecisions.com
Abbey Karel Joins Bounteous as Vice President Business Development
Bounteous has brought on Abbey Karel as vice president of business development for convenience retailing, where she will be tasked with growing the company’s presence in the convenience store industry to evolve its client roster in the space. This new addition represents Bounteous’ investment into the c-store arena, which...
