Times Gazette
Hillsboro runner-up in FAC golf match
Playing on their home course Wednesday at the Hillsboro Elks, the Hillsboro girls golf team tied for runner-up in the fifth Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season, while McClain finished fourth. Team scores were: Chillicothe 202, Hillsboro 243, Jackson 243, McClain 250, Miami 257 and Washington 290. Isabella Fisher...
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
WSAZ
Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
Minford Football Homecoming Queen and Court
The 2022 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, September 16th. The Falcons will host the East Clinton Astro’s. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm. Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Paige Martin, daughter of Rod and Kay Martin of Portsmouth. She will be escorted...
McKenzie places on national stage
MINFORD — Minford native Kooper McKenzie took on the competition at the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynch’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. and placed 10th out of 42 competitors when the event was held in early August. It was McKenzie’s second-straight year competing in the...
Times Gazette
The tallest corn, a 10-cent movie, city threatened
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
spectrumnews1.com
Lancaster High School students named Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for central region
LANCASTER, Ohio — Two student athletes from Lancaster High School were recognized as Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the central region. Riley Senften plays on the Lancaster high school boys’ golf team. In the classroom, Senften carries a 4.5 grade-point average and is ranked No....
thecomeback.com
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal with unique twist
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has scored once again under the NCAA’s NIL rules. Stroud, along with Buckeyes center Luke Wypler, has signed a deal with Lemon Perfect to endorse the low-calorie hydrating water brand, the beverage maker announced recently. We’re only a little more than a year into...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Times Gazette
Bainbridge resident finds home at SSU
A native of Bainbridge, junior Chloe Legg first found Shawnee State University as a participant in the College Credit Plus (CCP) program in high school. Visiting campus and the fact her sister also attended and graduated from the university made it easy for her to decide to attend. “I always...
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
Times Gazette
Brown on FB Policy Committee
Nathan Brown of Hillsboro is serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
NBC4 Columbus
Win tickets to see Blake Shelton in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, watch “NBC4 Today” at 6 a.m. for your chance to win tickets to see Blake Shelton in Columbus. Just watch “NBC4 Today” from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the word of the day. Then go to NBC4’s Contest page to enter. Enter every day until Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Times Gazette
AGMC Fall Gala at Orpheum
Fall has become a particularly exciting time this year for the delivery of health care in the Greenfield area. The final touches are presently being placed on a new medical office building expansion of Adena Greenfield Medical Center which, once completed, will further enhance the overall patient experience by bringing all of AGMC’s services under one roof, expanding parking availability, allowing for additional hospital services, and setting the stage for future growth.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field
PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
