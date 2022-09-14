ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Band Day helps schools prepare for parade season

KEARNEY, Neb. — Music filled the air Saturday morning in Kearney as bands from as far as Ogallala and Lincoln came to play in UNK's Band Day parade. “This is one of our most exciting events of the year," exclaimed Brian Alber, associate professor of bands at UNK. One...
KEARNEY, NE
Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
LINCOLN, NE
Two Rivers: National Recovery Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — How do you talk to someone who is in recovery?. Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department joined us with tips during National Recovery Month. One of the first things to remember is that people in recovery are given a lot of new information. Chances are, doctors and therapists have already provided the facts about addiction and recovery. Your loved one may also attend meetings that focus on the disease, as well as the solution to recovery.
KEARNEY, NE
UNK holds off Washburn for road win

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release Courtesy of Kearney Athletics:. The No. 28/21 Nebraska Kearney football team scored 21 first half points, forced three late punts and had a game closing seven-minute drive to hold off No. 26/18 Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. The Lopers (2-1) beat the...
TOPEKA, KS
Big Red Rundown: Joseph takes away famed Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb — Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has taken away the Blackshirts. Joseph says he wants a fresh start and the Blackshirts weren’t taken away because of poor performances. “I’m confident they’ll get them back. But it wasn’t taken away because of the game,” said Joseph...
LINCOLN, NE
New community playground could be useful during winter

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Spray drone brings innovation to the farm

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days has demonstrated tractors that drive themselves and now drones take to the sky, spraying fields while farmers enjoy a cup of coffee. Jim Love of Beck's Hybrids said the company works with Hylio spray drones. He said they do all the planning...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum

MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
MINDEN, NE
Scam Alert: Payroll scam targeting local businesses

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam impacting local businesses and payroll departments. Authorities said many payroll departments have been getting phishing emails that impersonate staff, asking them to change direct deposit information. If payroll does change banking information, then the paychecks...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Two dead following crash in Polk County

OSCEOLA, Neb. — Authorities said a crash in Polk County near Osceola Friday morning has left two people dead. According to Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, authorities were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 81/92 between Q and R Roads, east of Osceola. Ladwig said a pickup driven...
POLK COUNTY, NE
Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE

