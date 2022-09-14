Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
therealdeal.com
Winnetka home sells for $6.3M in another high-priced North Shore deal
A series of price cuts preceded a $6.3 million deal for a Winnetka mansion atop a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, epitomizing the Chicago suburb’s typical luxury marketing routine of late. The 7,400-square-foot home at 1134 Taylorsport Lane was first listed by sellers Jennifer and Craig Niemann for $7.5 million...
therealdeal.com
WeWork strikes first deal with resi developer in Chicago
WeWork has found its next sector of real estate to target after its coworking model disrupted the office market: multifamily apartment buildings. The New York flex space provider has struck a deal with Chicago developer Cedar Street to operate a two-story, 25,000-square-foot coworking spot in the 176-unit Uptown multifamily project at 4753 North Broadway, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Former Merc leader’s Lake Bluff home sells for $4M
The sprawling Lake Bluff home that belonged to the late Jack Sandner, former head of The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, sold after three months on the market. Sandner ran the Merc in the 1980s and 90s and passed away last year at the age of 79. His wife Carol sold the secluded 14,000-square-foot lakefront home for $4 million, Crain’s reported. The nine-bedroom home sits on more than seven acres.
therealdeal.com
BJB Partners gets OK for demolition near Millennium Park
A commercial building will soon replace a vacant restaurant at the corner of West Randolph Street and North Michigan Avenue. BJB Partners secured demolition permits for the building at 151 North Michigan Avenue, near Millennium Park, Urbanize Chicago reported. The new three-story building will be designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative.
therealdeal.com
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
therealdeal.com
Carpentersville locals oppose U.S. Capital Development warehouse plans
Shouts of “not in my back yard” are bellowing across the Chicago suburb of Carpentersville that’s within Dundee Township. Residents are speaking out against a new warehouse development in their neighborhood. In fact, hundreds showed up to a meeting held by the Carpentersville Village Board and Planning...
therealdeal.com
Horizon’s plan for Evanston high-rise hits snag
Horizon Realty Group learned this week that size does matter. Its plan to build an 18-story housing complex in downtown Evanston hit a snag when residents and members of the suburb’s Land Use Commission said the project is too big for the neighborhood. The commission recommended that the city...
therealdeal.com
Two developers greenlit for mixed-use project in Lincoln Square
Two developers got good news this week when Chicago’s Community Development Commission approved the sale of city-owned land in Lincoln Square to make way for a mixed-use building. The land at 4715 North Western Avenue will become the property of two developers — The Community Builders Inc. and The...
