OHIO’s Fall Fairs provide students with job and internship opportunities
Following the success of the Accounting, Finance, and Business Career Fair on Sept. 7, Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning will host four more fairs this fall to help provide students with job and internship opportunities. Bobcats will have the chance to connect and network with recruiters from across the country in various industries through in-person and virtual formats.
College of Fine Arts Events
2nd Year Graduate Exhibition: “Still Uncertain”. 2nd Year Graduate Exhibition: “Still Uncertain”. 2nd Year Graduate Exhibition: “Still Uncertain”. Free admission and post-show discussion, as part of the Fall Sustainability Series. Thursday, September 22. Thu, Sep 22, 2022 10am to 8pm. Exhibition. Thu, Sep 22, 2022 10am to...
