Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival
The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
Lost and found: Dolan Middle School time capsule from 1997 unveiled in Stamford
After a few unsuccessful digs for a 25-year-old time capsule outside Dolan Middle School, it was finally found back in June. On Saturday, Mike Rinaldi’s seventh grade class of 1997, finally got together to open it up.
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Berlin Fair, Glow Wild Lantern Festival & Pedal for the Parade
Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!
Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer
SHELTON — Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and leis were the order of the day at the Shelton Senior Center Friday. The center, which has returned to full programming, finally brought back its end-of-summer luau event, with more than 180 seniors gathering for food, fun, dancing, and the popular best dressed contest.
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
1st community Gather New Haven Festival to unfold Sunday at Goffe Street Park
NEW HAVEN — Gather New Haven, the nonprofit organization born from the merger between the New Haven Land Trust and New Haven Farms, will hold its first Gather New Haven Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Goffe Street Park, also known as DeGale Field. "The Gather...
Orange to celebrate bicentennial at annual Country Fair
ORANGE — The town's 200th birthday celebration will begin at the annual Orange Country Fair, officials said. "It's a great fun and family event," said Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli. The fair has its origins in a festival that began in 1898 and ran through 1912. Zeoli said that...
Before and after: Analyzing Stamford's explosive growth from 1991 to 2019
Here a crane tall in the sky, there a steel beam. Everywhere, more people arrive to fill the new buildings that appear in their wake. Census data shows that Stamford has ballooned to be Connecticut’s second largest city after its development boom, something officials are quick to point out at every opportunity. In fact, 40 percent of Connecticut’s growth between 2010 and 2020 is attributable to population increases in Stamford alone.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
Greenwich remembers Glenville student with brain cancer: ‘He still had his light through it all.’
GREENWICH — “There was a little boy who loved his little life,” Julian McRandal once wrote in a story. His mom, Daisy McRandal, said she thinks her ailing son was looking inward as he wrote that line. Julian, a Glenville School student, died Aug. 30, the day...
PHOTOS: Tesla catches on fire in Stamford, takes 42 minutes to extinguish
STAMFORD, Conn. — A Tesla that caught on fire behind a Stamford restaurant Thursday morning burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to extinguish it. Firefighters were called to the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street in Stamford around 11:18 a.m. Thursday on a report of a car fire.
Fairfield News: Missing Dealer Plate
2022-09-16@2:17pm–#Fairfield CT– Porsche of Fairfield is reporting to police that they are missing a dealer plate according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 16-18
This weekend is all about outdoor festivals! From the San Gennaro Feast of Yorktown to Septemberfest in Mount Kisco to the Lewisboro Library Fair, there are tons of fun ways to soak in the beauty of this season and have fun with your kids. This weekend also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month where you can celebrate at the Westchester Children’s Museum and enjoy different cultures at the Sleepy Hollow Culture Festival.
630 Howard Avenue
GREAT LOCATION NEAR HOSPITALS ! 3 Bedrooms 1st Floor - Must see this unit , It will go fast !!. This is a share of the studio apartment,in Brooklyn near express train stop and express bus, you WILL NOT BE TAKING OVER MY... Learn more.
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Bridgeport native's business looks to protect women in style
Collazo sells self-defense gadgets for women, which can be custom selected on her website for her brand, Fabulyss Boutique.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
