Stamford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival

The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer

SHELTON — Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and leis were the order of the day at the Shelton Senior Center Friday. The center, which has returned to full programming, finally brought back its end-of-summer luau event, with more than 180 seniors gathering for food, fun, dancing, and the popular best dressed contest.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
Register Citizen

HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home

NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Orange to celebrate bicentennial at annual Country Fair

ORANGE — The town's 200th birthday celebration will begin at the annual Orange Country Fair, officials said. "It's a great fun and family event," said Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli. The fair has its origins in a festival that began in 1898 and ran through 1912. Zeoli said that...
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Before and after: Analyzing Stamford's explosive growth from 1991 to 2019

Here a crane tall in the sky, there a steel beam. Everywhere, more people arrive to fill the new buildings that appear in their wake. Census data shows that Stamford has ballooned to be Connecticut’s second largest city after its development boom, something officials are quick to point out at every opportunity. In fact, 40 percent of Connecticut’s growth between 2010 and 2020 is attributable to population increases in Stamford alone.
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Missing Dealer Plate

2022-09-16@2:17pm–#Fairfield CT– Porsche of Fairfield is reporting to police that they are missing a dealer plate according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 16-18

This weekend is all about outdoor festivals! From the San Gennaro Feast of Yorktown to Septemberfest in Mount Kisco to the Lewisboro Library Fair, there are tons of fun ways to soak in the beauty of this season and have fun with your kids. This weekend also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month where you can celebrate at the Westchester Children’s Museum and enjoy different cultures at the Sleepy Hollow Culture Festival.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Scribe

630 Howard Avenue

GREAT LOCATION NEAR HOSPITALS ! 3 Bedrooms 1st Floor - Must see this unit , It will go fast !!. This is a share of the studio apartment,in Brooklyn near express train stop and express bus, you WILL NOT BE TAKING OVER MY... Learn more.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

