Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
NHL
Prospects Notebook | Cederqvist developed net-front game in Sweden
Filip Cederqvist stationed himself in front of the opposing net, used his long reach to corral a rebound and push it past the goal line in the Sabres' Prospects Challenge win over the Devils on Saturday. It was the sort of goal the Sabres organization envisions Cederqvist scoring as he...
NHL
Blue Jackets fall to Red Wings in Traverse City
Johnson, Marchenko score in 5-2 setback against Detroit that drops record to 1-1 The Blue Jackets saw their record at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., fall to 1-1 this year as Columbus dropped a 5-2 decision to Detroit on Friday afternoon. Game in a Paragraph. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY
Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Live Coverage
Stream the game live and follow along with our In-Game Blog from the Battle of Alberta between the Oilers and Flames Rookies at the Young Stars Classic. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies and Calgary Flames Rookies will wage a Battle of Alberta on neutral ground in Penticton at the Young Stars Classic on Saturday night.
NHL
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
NHL
The Wrap: Smith Shines in hard-fought game against Vegas Golden Knights
Coyotes forward notches two goals, Arizona comes up just short in 3-2 loss. Nathan Smith picked up right where he left off last season. The Coyotes prospect scored two goals and goalie Anson Thornton made 18 saves, but Arizona dropped a close 3-2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
FLAMES FALL IN OPENER
PENTICTON - Dustin Wolf was stellar between the pipes for the Flames making 34 saves but Calgary fell 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks in their opening game of the Young Stars Classic. The Canucks scored twice in the third period and added an empty-netter. "He was real sharp tonight," said...
NHL
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Arizona looks to build on Friday's gritty effort against an Anaheim roster that features five first-round draft picks. Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. TV: None | Radio: None | Stream: HERE. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 in OT in Rookie Faceoff Opener
The Ducks could not hold a third-period lead in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament opener, falling 3-2 in overtime to the host San Jose Sharks. Gage Alexander stopped 28-of-31 shots for Anaheim in a strong goaltending performance, highlighted by a couple of breakaway saves in the second period. "I thought he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Broncos, Wilson get visit from Stanley Cup at practice
Trophy stops by football facility, players stop for pictures. Considering who the reigning NHL champions are, it's no surprise the Stanley Cup was in the neighborhood. The Denver Broncos got a visit from the trophy on Thursday at their practice facility after it had been on tour all summer with Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
NHL
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
"I view that as kind of a jumping-off point for this season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a wide-ranging interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena on Thursday. "People ask, 'Well, what are you looking for?' Just really continued growth. I mean, the game's never been in a better place than it is currently. We had record revenues last year in a year that was still impacted by COVID, so we're thinking the future's really bright, and it starts now."
NHL
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
'I wanna show my style of play': Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself
Just ask fellow prospect Cross Hanas. "That guy is an absolute tank," Hanas said. "When he has the puck on the ice, you can't even reach around him to get the puck. He's so big." And Soderblom, who was Detroit's 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, knows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game
NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
NHL
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
NHL
MAKING HIS MARK
The Czech winger impressed in Friday's game in Penticton, could see role elevated tonight vs. Edmonton. Friday night's match-up against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic was a moment Adam Klapka had been waiting months for - the opportunity to pull on the Flaming C and hit the ice.
NHL
Oilers season preview: Campbell, Kane to be counted on
New goalie, returning forward could determine whether Edmonton goes on another deep playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening Sept. 21, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.
Comments / 0