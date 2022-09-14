Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) hosts Kahuku (Hawaii). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO