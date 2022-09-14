ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Local Tennis Squads Open Season Strong

First published in the Sept. 8 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. After a nearly four-hour contest, the Maranatha High School varsity girls’ tennis team lost a nonleague matchup at San Gabriel, 11-7, despite senior captain Stella Hsieh displaying her dominance with 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1 sweeps of her opponents.
PASADENA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Nitros, Falcons Pick Up Nonleague Victories

First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ volleyball team collected its second victory in the past three matches by sweeping host Hawthorne, 25-18, 25-14, 25-3, in a nonleague matchup on Tuesday as sophomore Aleina Manaois led with 17 kills, five digs and two aces.
GLENDALE, CA
The 562

Football: Compton Runs Away With League Win Over Cabrillo

This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The only thing that could stop Compton’s running game on Friday night was Compton....
LONG BEACH, CA
MaxPreps

LIVE AUDIO: No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. Kahuku

Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) hosts Kahuku (Hawaii). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.
BELLFLOWER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Antelopes pick up first win of season

LITTLEROCK — The Antelope Valley football team wasn’t pleased with its performance in the first half of the Golden League opener at Littlerock High on Friday night. The Antelopes led by two touchdowns, while holding the Lobos scoreless, but AV also committed two turnovers and was flagged seven times.
LITTLEROCK, CA
saturdaytradition.com

South Alabama's trick-play audible out of FG formation goes horribly wrong

South Alabama was in the Rose Bowl for Week 3, looking to take down UCLA with a historic effort on the road. For much of the game, the Jaguars were giving the Bruins all they could handle. UCLA finally woke up and chipped away with South Alabama clinging to a 31-29 lead with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter.
MOBILE, AL
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Brooklyn#Highschoolsports#The Pasadena Outlook#Polytechnic#Burbank
outlooknewspapers.com

Maranatha Hosts Back-to-School Night

First published in the Sept. 8 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Maranatha High School parents recently enjoyed meeting teachers and learning more about the upcoming school year at Back-to-School Night. The student center was the first stop of the night as Head of School John Rouse and Principal Dan...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Eleanor “Ellie” Baker

Ellie was born in Los Angeles and in the fifth grade moved with her family – mom Dolores, father Pilar and brothers Michael, Paul and John – to Glendale, where she lived her entire life. She attended Holy Family Grade School and Holy Family High School, graduating in...
GLENDALE, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to East LA￼

Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA

