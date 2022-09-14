Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
WJCL
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened around Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
wtoc.com
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
WTGS
Driver leads police chase driving wrong way, crashes into 2 vehicles in Savannah: GSP
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver led Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers on a chase driving the wrong way Wednesday afternoon before crashing into two vehicles, according to officials. GSP confirmed the driver of the vehicle they were pursuing has died. According to GSP, Troopers attempted to stop a...
yourislandnews.com
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
wtoc.com
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516 closed following wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ogeechee Road at the Interstate 516 interchange is closed due to a crash with serious injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is being diverted on to Interstate 516. Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
WJCL
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting
POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill road to be closed due to railroad crossing improvements
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy section of roadway in Richmond Hill is set to be closed in the coming days for rail crossing work. An important update is the repairs will take place in a different location from what was originally expected. The rail crossing work is set...
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
WJCL
Bluffton High School to retire jersey of teen shot to death last May
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above Video: 2 people indicted last month in connection to DJ Fields shooting. On Friday night, the Bluffton High School Football Team will retire No. 55 in honor of DJ Fields, a beloved student who was shot and killed back in March of 2021. School leaders...
Statesboro Police searching for missing teens
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
wtoc.com
4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
