Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
BURTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516 closed following wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ogeechee Road at the Interstate 516 interchange is closed due to a crash with serious injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is being diverted on to Interstate 516. Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police searching for missing teens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

