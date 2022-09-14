ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
FOX 2

Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
WTAX

He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Injustice Watch

There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act

Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
fox32chicago.com

FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
CHICAGO, IL
