2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly...
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois
Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park board calls SAFE-T Act ‘massive threat’ to residents
It’s called the Safe-T Act. And, to hear the members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees talk about it, there is nothing very safe about it and it’s something they feel that people in this state should be very worried about, come New Year’s Day 2023.
nadignewspapers.com
Family of dozen migrants from Venezuela seeks help at 16th (Jefferson Park) District police station
A family of about 12 migrants from Venezuela walked into the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., this afternoon, Sept. 14, asking for help, according to police and City Hall sources. The family reportedly flew into O’Hare International Airport and was picked up by an acquaintance...
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Change in State COVID Guidelines Take Effect
Changes to Illinois' COVID guidelines take effect Friday, one day after the governor announced them. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s...
WTAX
He lives in a hellhole highrise
He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
wmay.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act
Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act
Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
fox32chicago.com
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents
CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
foxillinois.com
Governor Pritzker updates COVID-19 testing guidelines for school and childcare workers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Unvaccinated school employees no longer need to take weekly COVID-19 tests. It's another step back to pre-COVID rules. Governor Pritzker updated testing requirements this morning. Now employees at schools and childcare facilities will no longer have to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. This is part...
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
