Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'
The Kardashians are already gearing up for the holiday season!. On Thursday, The Children's Place launched their 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection featuring Kris Jenner, daughter Khloé Kardashian, 38, and granddaughters True, 4, and Dream, 5. Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about another year of the exciting partnership, Jenner,...
Kim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris Jenner’s will
Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, will inherit a “one-of-a kind” item from her grandmother Kris Jenner’s will.The 41-year-old reality star discussed the luxury object that North will one day receive during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the conversation, Kardashian recalled a time she did a photoshoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld while eight months pregnant with her daughter.According to the Skims founder, she had heard a “myth” that she’d receive a certain gift from the designer after doing the photoshoot, which she said she was looking forward to.“The...
No Lights? No Problem! Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Up the PDA With Travis Barker at Boohoo Show
Travis Barker was on hand to support wife Kourtney Kardashian during the New York Fashion Week launch of her new Boohoo collection on Sept. 13. The two sat front row as they watched the show, and of course, there was no shortage of PDA. At one point, Barker even surprised Kardashian with a bouquet of red roses.
Aaron Carter loses custody of son Prince, 10 months, and checks into rehab- but vows to get his baby back
AARON Carter has lost custody of his son and has checked into rehab in an effort to bring his baby back home, The U.S Sun can exclusively report. Aaron claimed in an exclusive interview that he has already begun a month-long outpatient program with LA-based Lionrock Recovery. The 34-year-old singer...
Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit
Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
Kourtney Kardashian makes NYFW entrance in printed Catwoman outfit complete with whip
Kourtney Kardashian (*Cracks whip*!) may be ringing in Halloween already as she made a sexy entrance in a skin-tight, zip-up printed Catwoman costume, complete with ears and a whip. The star, 43, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, September 16, simply captioning it with a cat emoji.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans Bashes David Eason: I'm Tired of Supporting His Broke, Lazy Ass!
Three years after she got fired by the network that made her famous, Jenelle Evans is officially back on MTV!. Jenelle will be making a cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as she attends Briana DeJesus’ anti-Kailyn Lowry party. (The level of pettiness...
Cardi And Offset Host ‘Fashion Night Out’ In NYC, Hennessy Carolina, Ice Spice & Meek Mill Attend Affair
Mr. and Mrs. Cephus recently hosted a party while dripping in designer duds. Cardi B and Offset were spotted in New York City on Saturday, September 17 where they hosted a “Fashion Night Out” celebration. The private party also marked the birthday of Cardi’s good friend/Icon Styles designer...
Jennifer Coolidge Had To Go To The Hospital For Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
msn.com
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS・
26 Screenshots That Prove Buying And Selling Anything Online Is An Actual Nightmare
"I'll give you $1,000 and a baby crocodile."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
