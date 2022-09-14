What was supposed to be a hostile environment for Bobby Petrino turned into a coming-out party for his Missouri State Bears. The Hogs still came out on top 38-27, but they trailed for most of the game. Arkansas trailed for three straight quarters before completing a 21-point fourth quarter that kept their undefeated record going. Also, this is the third consecutive game against Missouri State where the Hogs scored a touchdown from specials teams. It was hard not to be impressed with the Bears. They pushed the Hogs to the limit with big plays on both sides of the ball. The forced fumble...

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO