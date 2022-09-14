Read full article on original website
Related
QB DJ Lagway Includes Florida in Top Schools
Florida officially makes the first cut for priority quarterback recruit DJ Lagway.
Arkansas comeback win against Missouri State is a positive, not a negative
What was supposed to be a hostile environment for Bobby Petrino turned into a coming-out party for his Missouri State Bears. The Hogs still came out on top 38-27, but they trailed for most of the game. Arkansas trailed for three straight quarters before completing a 21-point fourth quarter that kept their undefeated record going. Also, this is the third consecutive game against Missouri State where the Hogs scored a touchdown from specials teams. It was hard not to be impressed with the Bears. They pushed the Hogs to the limit with big plays on both sides of the ball. The forced fumble...
Lamar Jackson with 3 TDs passes, perfect QBR in first half against Dolphins
In his campaign to make the Baltimore Ravens pay, Lamar Jackson was making the Miami Dolphins pay on Sunday. The Ravens’ electric quarterback threw 3 TD passes, led Baltimore in rushing, and had a perfect 158.3 QBR in the first half. Jackson was 11-of-13 for 219 yards passing. He...
Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
Comments / 0