ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
TheDailyBeast

‘This Debate Is Not About Me!’: Lauren Boebert Picks Argument With Debate Moderator

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) got into a heated exchange with a local debate moderator at a Saturday evening event. Before the local “Club 20” debate in Grand Junction, Colorado, against general election Democratic challenger Adam Frisch kicked off, the GOP lawmaker took issue with debate moderator Edie Sonn. Citing an old tweet, Boebert claimed Sonn “publicly supported” her 2020 challenger, arguing that the local debate host organization was partisan. Then the two women began talking over each other, with Sonn stating: “This debate is not about me, Congresswoman Boebert!” “I am here to be the traffic cop,” the moderator continued. “I respectfully ask you to agree to the terms of this debate; if you will not do so, then we will close this down right now.” Boebert concluded by calling Sonn a “nonpartisan” moderator. Following the debate, Boebert told The Daily Beast that she “felt it was important for the moderator to disclose her public support for my previous Democrat opponent,” while adding, “then we had a good debate.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Stop Crime Sf#The Da S Office#Democrats#Sfyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reason.com

Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About

Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy