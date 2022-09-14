Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote
Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
‘This Debate Is Not About Me!’: Lauren Boebert Picks Argument With Debate Moderator
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) got into a heated exchange with a local debate moderator at a Saturday evening event. Before the local “Club 20” debate in Grand Junction, Colorado, against general election Democratic challenger Adam Frisch kicked off, the GOP lawmaker took issue with debate moderator Edie Sonn. Citing an old tweet, Boebert claimed Sonn “publicly supported” her 2020 challenger, arguing that the local debate host organization was partisan. Then the two women began talking over each other, with Sonn stating: “This debate is not about me, Congresswoman Boebert!” “I am here to be the traffic cop,” the moderator continued. “I respectfully ask you to agree to the terms of this debate; if you will not do so, then we will close this down right now.” Boebert concluded by calling Sonn a “nonpartisan” moderator. Following the debate, Boebert told The Daily Beast that she “felt it was important for the moderator to disclose her public support for my previous Democrat opponent,” while adding, “then we had a good debate.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
DNC Unanimously Passes Resolution Urging Joe Biden To Release Leonard Peltier
“We thank the Democratic Party for standing with justice,” North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Anna Buffalo said of the support for the Native American rights activist.
Democrats Determined Not To Let Republicans Downplay Their MAGA Extremism
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) has released a new campaign ad painting her Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley, as a MAGA extremist ― a strategy gaining popularity among Democrats seeking to maintain control of the U.S. House and Senate this November. The 30-second spot, set to air on TVs across Washington...
‘People are more rattled up than ever’: Political extremism surges as Trump shares Q-anon content
NBC’s Ben Collins and Ryan Reilly join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the rise of political extremism in American politics, as former President Trump shares QAnon content with supporters on his social media platform.Sept. 14, 2022.
Kamala Harris says ‘everything on the line’ in midterm elections
Vice-president warns that the elections will determine whether ‘age-old sanctity’ of right to vote would be protected
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Critics question McConnell's leadership as GOP's Senate prospects dim
With just weeks to go before the midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) detractors are criticizing his leadership as shifting forecasts suggest the party will have a more difficult time winning a majority in the upper chamber than previously expected.
Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About
Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
TMZ.com
Stacey Abrams Says Voter Suppression Rigs Election Results, Crushes Democracy
Stacey Abrams says there's a threat to democracy underway in her state of Georgia, and several others, due to laws making it harder for folks to vote -- which she believes tears at the very fabric of American democracy. The voting rights activist is running for Governor in the Peach...
The end of the debate? Republicans draw the curtain on political theater
It’s a time-honored tradition, but as the US midterms loom, many Republican candidates are ducking out of televised debates
Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems
Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early...
Republican Governor Drops Off 2 Buses of Migrants at Kamala Harris’ Doorstep
Vice President Kamala Harris was faced with two buses of migrants outside her residence in Washington D.C. Thursday morning. The move is part of a growing trend by the leaders of Republican-led states to send migrants to Democratic-led states that support immigration, including New York and Chicago. Fox News reported...
PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say
WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public...
Comments / 0