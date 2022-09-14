Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Five Minutes Before Official Announcement
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors are at rock bottom, and that carefully curated presentations of a united front are merely cosmetic.If the claim by Ward is accurate, and there seems little reason...
Biden says queen’s death left ‘giant hole’ for royal family
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, said Sunday his heart went out to the royal family, adding the queen’s death left a “giant hole.”. “It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you’ll...
Live updates: First lady of Ukraine in London to honor queen
LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have flown into London to attend the queen’s funeral service on Monday. Zelenska is expected to join some 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not expected to attend as the war in Ukraine continues.
msn.com
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Big Ben will toll at 8pm to mark beginning of the national minute's silence to pay tribute to the Queen as millions across UK pause to remember her 'life and legacy'
Big Ben will toll to mark the beginning of the National Moment of Reflection at 8pm today. The bell will be struck once to mark the start of the minute's silence, UK Parliament said. It will be struck once more at 8.01pm to mark its end. Big Ben will also...
U.K.・
Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not
Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
Comments / 0