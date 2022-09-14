Read full article on original website
SIU Trustees approve FY 2023 budget, including pay raises for Carbondale
SIU Carbondale employees will see a boost in their paychecks soon - after the university's trustees approved a two-percent salary increase at their meeting in Alton. Chancellor Austin Lane told trustees the pay raise a start. "It won't get us done in terms of where we need to be, compared...
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
A professor at SIU-C is looking to create a new course of study related to the U.S. supply chain
Issues with America's supply chain have become front and center during the pandemic. Before entering higher education, a professor at SIU-Carbondale worked as an import-export manager where he was responsible for importing about 100-million dollars in products annually. Greg DeYong is currently working to establish a Center for Supply Chain...
A Marion man is wanted for a shooting incident this past weekend in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for firing gunshots late Saturday night in the 1100 block of East Main Street. A gunshot victim arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life threatening injuries. During the course of the investigation, officers learned...
