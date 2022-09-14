ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WEAR

Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

ECAT bus crashes into power pole after collision with vehicle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Area Transit bus crashed into a power pole Thursday afternoon after colliding with another vehicle. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at West Brainerd and North P streets in west Pensacola. Both vehicles were heavily damaged -- with a snapped power pole left leaning...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from Walmart

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 61-year-old Pensacola woman won $1 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket she bought at Walmart. The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Deborah Robinson-Sparks claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Pensacola District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
PENSACOLA, FL

