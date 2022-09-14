ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

oc-breeze.com

Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood

The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
LAKEWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022

Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton

Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
FULLERTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 18, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 18, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
City
Cypress, CA
oc-breeze.com

CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California

CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE

