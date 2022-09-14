Read full article on original website
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood
The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 18, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to...
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
OC Health Care Agency to recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September with “Light Up Hope OC” campaign
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and to raise awareness of this important issue, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) will be lighting up the exterior of the County of Orange Administrative Offices as well as other iconic locations throughout Orange County in teal and purple during the week of September 19.
CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California
CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
