The Oak Bluffs board of health rescinded the town mask advisory at their morning meeting Thursday, citing low CDC risk levels and the lack of ability to enforce an advisory. Contained in the advisory issued on May 18, officials warned of the highly transmissible Delta variant, and strongly advised that individuals wear masks when indoors or in enclosed spaces serving the public or when unable to maintain social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO