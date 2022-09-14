Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. considers special town meeting about MVRHS
The West Tisbury select board considered holding a special meeting about the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) regional agreement, which was sent to the state for review earlier this month, during a Wednesday, September 14, meeting. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, once the agreement was...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Historic East Chop house demolition denied
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to deny the proposed demolition of an Oak Bluffs house at 7 Arlington Ave,. Commissioners denied the application in a 8-2-1 vote and without prejudice, allowing the applicants to submit another request before the typical two year waiting period.
Martha's Vineyard Times
How to make donations or volunteer
Many of you have asked how you can help with the ongoing efforts to provide shelter, clothing, and food to the 50 Venezuelan migrants and refugees who arrived Wednesday on Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s what we know:. To make donations see mvcommunityservices.org/helpmigrants. Don’t bring items to St. Andrew’s Church....
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs nixes mask advisory
The Oak Bluffs board of health rescinded the town mask advisory at their morning meeting Thursday, citing low CDC risk levels and the lack of ability to enforce an advisory. Contained in the advisory issued on May 18, officials warned of the highly transmissible Delta variant, and strongly advised that individuals wear masks when indoors or in enclosed spaces serving the public or when unable to maintain social distance, regardless of vaccination status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Winston’s Kitchen co-owner thankful for support
Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs may be back by this Saturday “if all goes well,” according to co-owner Lisa Christie. The anticipated return date would be one week after the restaurant had to shut down from an electrical outlet fire on September 10. Christie said Best Electricians...
Comments / 0