Read full article on original website
Related
Coastal View
Monica Shugart retires after 30 year career with school district
Monica Shugart, an elementary school teacher who has worked in the district for more than 30 years, officially retired in June 2022. Her final class was at Canalino Elementary school, though she has worked at Aliso and Canalino throughout her 30-year tenure. Her final days as a teacher in the district were spent assisting in a transitional kindergarten class.
Coastal View
Contest design winner is twenty-year Avofest attendee
This year’s winner of the California Avocado Festival design contest – known colloquially as Avofest – is Ashley DeVan, a twenty-year attendee of the local avocado festival. “I’ve been going to Avofest for almost twenty years,” she told CVN. “This is probably my third or fourth (design)...
Comments / 0