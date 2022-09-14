ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQWvR_0hvVyHXB00

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before.

The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some 11,000 people in Foresthill, Volcanoville, Georgetown and other communities between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

The fire, one of about a dozen burning across California on Wednesday, grew by about 3,000 acres (1,210 hectares) overnight, and containment dropped from 25% to 20%, said Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

A drought and rugged, canyon terrain have created prime conditions for the fire to spread quickly, although high winds that could propel it even further are not expected, McLean said.

The fire spread rapidly on Tuesday because a weather system that had kept clouds and smoke trapped over the fire area lifted, making more oxygen available to fuel its growth, he said. Similar conditions could fuel more growth on Wednesday, he said.

On Wednesday, smoke from the fire worsened air quality, leading schools and colleges in Reno, Nevada, about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of Foresthill, to close for the day.

Cal Fire urged about 50 households who have not yet evacuated to do so, saying the worst may not be over, and that remaining endangers their lives as well as the safety of firefighters.

Last week, an extended period of extreme heat worsened fire conditions and threatened the state's power grid as demand hit an all-time high, but the weather turned cooler over the weekend.

The power company PG&E Corp said last week that there had been electrical activity near one of its transmission poles in the area around Oxbow Reservoir where the fire started. The company also said that the U.S. Forest Service had placed caution tape around the base of the pole.

The power company's equipment has been blamed for sparking numerous wildfires, including some of the state's most deadly and destructive.

The company sought bankruptcy protection after wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018 drove the utility's potential liabilities into tens of billions of dollars.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 30

eddiebob
3d ago

We need to put massive effort into cleaning our forests.. which requires massive efforts, and diesel power.. gasoline power.. not little batteries Gavin.. get with the program govner.. this is a fault caused by your party.. and each year we have to watch it burn away, bit by bit.

Reply(1)
17
1776 was a good year
3d ago

All these fires, not too long ago , authorities caught two college professors , in separate events, starting fires, msm hushed that real quick.

Reply(2)
10
Lisa Coyle
3d ago

St. Kateri Tekakwitha, and St.Francis please help these firefighters to put this fire out. In Jesus' name I pray and thank Our Heavenly Father,God in advance for answering this prayer. Amen, Alleluia JMJ

Reply
5
Related
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Wildfire#Foothills#Georgetown#Foresthill
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA

How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?

A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
masonwebtv.com

Coast Guard Recommends Voluntary Fairways along West Coast

The Coast Guard requests public comment on the draft Pacific Coast Port Access Route Study (PAC-PARS). A Federal Register Notice of Availability for the draft PAC-PARS has been opened for comment. Comments and related materials must be received on or before Oct. 25, 2022. This is the first comprehensive evaluation...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

596K+
Followers
355K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy