Derogatory name removed from Langlade County creek, lake

Langlade County’s Squaw Creek and Squaw Lake have new names as a result of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s efforts to rename nearly 650 geographic features containing the word squaw.

The final replacement names were voted on the Board on Geographic Names. The government renamed 28 lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin.

In Langlade County, Squaw Creek is now Augustyn Creek, and Squaw Lake is now East Lake.

This completes the last step in the historic efforts to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur.

Officials said the word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over time it morphed into a term used to disparage indigenous women.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

During the public comment period, the Task Force received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes. Nearly 70 tribal governments participated in nation-to-nation consultation, which yielded another several hundred recommendations.

Chairman of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Ron Corn Sr., told WLUK-TV he had hoped the names would be removed sooner, but it is gratifying that it’s finally happening.

“That helps mitigate a piece of the past that we just assumed would not perpetuate,” said Corn Sr. “So I think as a society we’re coming to terms with how we treat one another respectfully.”

While the new names are immediately effective for federal use, the public may continue to propose name changes for any features—including those just announced—through the regular BGN process.