Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed

View the original article to see embedded media. With NBA training camps right around the corner from opening, there is going to be a lot of movement on rosters around the league. The regular season starts in 32 days, preseason begins on September 30 and training camps begin in less...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks Signing Svi Mykhailiuk To One-Year Contract

He was waived by the Raptors last month, shortly after exercising a $1.9 million player option. Mykhailiuk, 25, is 6-foot-7 appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 4.7 points. The No. 47 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he often served as a capable fill-in as a shooter for the Raptors. He has also spent time with the Lakers, Thunder and Pistons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks Re-Sign Ryan Arcidiacono

He signed his first official 10-day deal with the Knicks on Jan. 6, two days after the NBA voided a 10-day hardship contract between Arcidiacono and the team. Arcidiacono spent four seasons with the Bulls, initially signing a two-way contract before having it converted to a standard deal. He entered this past offseason as a free agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jeff Hornacek Will Be Jazz Assistant Coach Under Will Hardy

The Utah Jazz have made some massive changes over the last few months following a loss in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. They first traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and after weeks of speculation, they also shipped off All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

