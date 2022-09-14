Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed
View the original article to see embedded media. With NBA training camps right around the corner from opening, there is going to be a lot of movement on rosters around the league. The regular season starts in 32 days, preseason begins on September 30 and training camps begin in less...
David Stockton gets another NBA shot: former Gonzaga PG signs with Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers signed David Stockton two weeks after he was acquired by the team’s G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The former Gonzaga point guard and son of John Stockton will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp and unite with another ex-Zag, Andrew ...
Yardbarker
L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Two-year pro David Stockton signs with the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers added another guard ahead of training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Knicks Signing Svi Mykhailiuk To One-Year Contract
He was waived by the Raptors last month, shortly after exercising a $1.9 million player option. Mykhailiuk, 25, is 6-foot-7 appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 4.7 points. The No. 47 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he often served as a capable fill-in as a shooter for the Raptors. He has also spent time with the Lakers, Thunder and Pistons.
Yardbarker
Knicks Re-Sign Ryan Arcidiacono
He signed his first official 10-day deal with the Knicks on Jan. 6, two days after the NBA voided a 10-day hardship contract between Arcidiacono and the team. Arcidiacono spent four seasons with the Bulls, initially signing a two-way contract before having it converted to a standard deal. He entered this past offseason as a free agent.
Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Jeff Hornacek Will Be Jazz Assistant Coach Under Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz have made some massive changes over the last few months following a loss in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. They first traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and after weeks of speculation, they also shipped off All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Comments / 0