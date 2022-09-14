ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Missouri Independent

Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills

Here’s something I think about all the time while working on our farm: Trash. Not “trash” as in how much manure is generated by animals (there is a lot, but we move our cattle and goats many times a week and they are on pasture 365 days a year, so there is no one spot […] The post Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

What Is Cotton Burr Compost?

Cotton burr compost is a product made from materials left over after the cotton fibers are harvested and processed. As compost, it's much like any other-it's made up of scraps, however it has other uses in the home landscape and is described as a soil amendment excellent for plants. It was first introduced in the late 1970's but has recently become more widely available and is drawing the attention of home gardeners. While some experts extol it's virtues citing high levels of nutrients present in the discarded burr, environmentalists and organic growers caution about the high load of synthetic pesticides and herbicides commonly applied to cotton crops.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations

Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

Bussing migrants to sanctuary cities looks a lot like human trafficking

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent asylum seekers, including women and children, from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Taking advantage of a state-funded program, DeSantis chartered two planes to transport the migrants. “States like Massachusetts,” his communications director declared, “will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they...
FLORIDA STATE
voguebusiness.com

Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Microplastics are in our fertilizers and soils, yet we know next to nothing about their environmental and health impacts

Gazprom's decision to turn off the taps of Nord Stream 1 this month has rocked Europe's industrial and manufacturing sector, with fertilizer producers first in line. This is because the production of synthetically derived fertilizers, which are manufactured from minerals, gasses from the air and inorganic waste materials, requires a huge amount of energy. By some accounts, the Haber-Bosch process, which converts nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia, uses between 1% and 2% of all global energy produced annually. In Germany alone, ammonia production pumps up about 4.5% of the natural gas used by industries.
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Monitor

Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told

WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways policymakers and the Department […] The post Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Keeping trees near farmland pays environmental dividends

Both dead and alive, trees are an important ally for farmers in helping the environment, a new University of Alberta study shows. The research appears in Global Change Biology. Preserving and planting shelterbelts and hedgerows—and keeping the deadwood they contain—next to cropland helps store carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions....
AGRICULTURE
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Sustainability in the Pet Industry

As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
PET SERVICES
doityourself.com

The Best Sustainable Building Materials

The construction industry is responsible for around 40% of the world’s carbon emissions. First, we have the sourcing of materials themselves, such as the equipment involved in harvesting trees. Then we have manufacturing components, which add more emissions to the mix. Transport from one place to another piles on...
ENVIRONMENT

