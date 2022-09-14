Read full article on original website
Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills
Here’s something I think about all the time while working on our farm: Trash. Not “trash” as in how much manure is generated by animals (there is a lot, but we move our cattle and goats many times a week and they are on pasture 365 days a year, so there is no one spot […] The post Talking trash: We don’t have to treat our farms like landfills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
thespruce.com
What Is Cotton Burr Compost?
Cotton burr compost is a product made from materials left over after the cotton fibers are harvested and processed. As compost, it's much like any other-it's made up of scraps, however it has other uses in the home landscape and is described as a soil amendment excellent for plants. It was first introduced in the late 1970's but has recently become more widely available and is drawing the attention of home gardeners. While some experts extol it's virtues citing high levels of nutrients present in the discarded burr, environmentalists and organic growers caution about the high load of synthetic pesticides and herbicides commonly applied to cotton crops.
Phys.org
Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations
Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
The Biggest Gardening Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert – Exclusive
Even experienced gardeners might be surprised to learn that some of the habits they've picked up over the years are doing more harm than good to their plants.
Bussing migrants to sanctuary cities looks a lot like human trafficking
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent asylum seekers, including women and children, from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Taking advantage of a state-funded program, DeSantis chartered two planes to transport the migrants. “States like Massachusetts,” his communications director declared, “will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they...
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture
The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of...
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
Phys.org
Microplastics are in our fertilizers and soils, yet we know next to nothing about their environmental and health impacts
Gazprom's decision to turn off the taps of Nord Stream 1 this month has rocked Europe's industrial and manufacturing sector, with fertilizer producers first in line. This is because the production of synthetically derived fertilizers, which are manufactured from minerals, gasses from the air and inorganic waste materials, requires a huge amount of energy. By some accounts, the Haber-Bosch process, which converts nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia, uses between 1% and 2% of all global energy produced annually. In Germany alone, ammonia production pumps up about 4.5% of the natural gas used by industries.
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told
WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways policymakers and the Department […] The post Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World
The post Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World appeared first on Seniors Guide.
natureworldnews.com
Residents Are in a Long Battle Between Sulphur-crested Cockatoos in Australia for Garbage Access
Residents of southern Sydney, Australia, have long fought over garbage: people want to toss it out, while cockatoos want to consume it. The sulfur-crested cockatoos that live in the region have a habit of going into garbage cans, so humans have devised creative ways to keep them out. In a...
Phys.org
Keeping trees near farmland pays environmental dividends
Both dead and alive, trees are an important ally for farmers in helping the environment, a new University of Alberta study shows. The research appears in Global Change Biology. Preserving and planting shelterbelts and hedgerows—and keeping the deadwood they contain—next to cropland helps store carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions....
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Sustainability in the Pet Industry
As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
doityourself.com
The Best Sustainable Building Materials
The construction industry is responsible for around 40% of the world’s carbon emissions. First, we have the sourcing of materials themselves, such as the equipment involved in harvesting trees. Then we have manufacturing components, which add more emissions to the mix. Transport from one place to another piles on...
