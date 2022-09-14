Read full article on original website
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
12tomatoes.com
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
thecountrycook.net
Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies - Weekend Potluck #548
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies from Cooking with Carlee. Our other featured recipes include: Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole from Butter & Baggage, Caramel Apple Cheesecake Squares from The Kitchen is my Playground and Mary is sharing her new recipe for Pumpkin Crazy Cake!
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Crock-pot pork shoulder roast
There's almost nothing better than comfort food and today, I am preparing a pork shoulder roast to kick fall into gear. The size of the pork shoulder that I am cooking will make anywhere from fourteen to sixteen servings. Now, that's a lot of comforting meals! Plus, if you add root vegetables to the roast, you'll create a one pot meal that won't require making any side dishes. (I will tell you how and when to add root vegetables to your pork shoulder near the end of this article.)
Bon Appétit
All-Purpose Fry Batter
Based on Heston Blumenthal’s magnificent fish and chips batter, this recipe swaps the alcohol in the original for a cold can of seltzer. The carbonation keeps the batter airy and light while the rice flour makes it potato-chip crisp. If made with regular water, the batter fries up pale and hard, so don’t skip the seltzer, no matter how tempting. This is absolutely aces for dunking shrimp, squid, onion rings, fronds of kale or spinach, thin planks of sweet potato, enoki mushrooms, zucchini blossoms, and anything else that will cook through in under 10 minutes. Big pieces of meat (like chicken thighs) won’t fare so well because their long cook time will need a far sturdier batter.
msn.com
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status
The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake
Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
Food & Wine
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
Think about the last time you bought a set of sheet pans. If it's been a minute, then you'll want to pick up this set of top-rated nonstick trays while they're just $13 at Amazon. The Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheets have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their...
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Parmentier Potatoes
Garlic and rosemary. Two flavors that when combined with a splash of oil, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, make whatever they are made with smell and taste absolutely delicious. Parmentier potatoes, a French classic, combine these pantry favorite herbs and spices into the simplest, yet utterly moreish, sheet pan potato side dish.
Bon Appétit
Congee Pot Pie
Can we agree there are few problems biscuits won’t solve? At L.A.’s Yangban Society—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—two sources of extreme comfort, congee and biscuits, join forces to create something that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Congee, or rice porridge, is traditionally enjoyed as breakfast or a simple meal in many Asian countries, beloved for its nourishing and economical qualities alike. Chefs Katianna and John Hong’s version is enriched with chicken, its stock, and a smattering of aromatics. The biscuit topping has a couple of reference points: First, it steps in where one might usually find yauhjagwai, fried dough that frequently accompanies Cantonese congee. Secondly, it was born out of a desire to reduce food waste by using the scraps from the labor-intensive Buttermilk Biscuits With Curry Gravy also offered on the Yangban Society menu. It is a pot pie unlike any you may have had, but wholly comforting all the same.
