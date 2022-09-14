Read full article on original website
Appalachian Power seeks another rate increase to cover rising energy prices
Appalachian Power Co. is proposing another rate increase, this one to cover the rising costs of the fuel it burns to produce electricity. The cost for an average residential customer would be about $20 more on their monthly bill. The request was filed this week with the State Corporation Commission.
State starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill will...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
Alabama says its not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia, state officials disclosed Thursday, but said the department has completed many of the preparations for using the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit filed in...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
Youngkin administration rolls back protections for transgender students
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration undid the state department of education’s policy to protect transgender students all at once on Friday. It rewrote model policies strengthening transgender students' rights in order to emphasize parents’ rights. The “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 10, 2022. September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow
Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
Tennessee man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, newborn
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury indicted a Tennessee man on charges of killing his girlfriend and their 2-day-old daughter, officials said Thursday. Brandon Isabelle, 25, of Memphis, is accused of fatally shooting Danielle Hoyle, 27, and throwing the newborn into the Mississippi River, said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County district attorney.
Updated COVID booster is available
The Northeast Regional Health Office in Tennessee announced updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments. All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
