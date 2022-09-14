Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
No. 18 Eastern Kentucky drops Charleston Southern to 0-3
Charleston Southern dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling by 40-17 at No. 18 Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The 0-3 Buccaneers have allowed 147 points in the first three games against Western Carolina (52), North Carolina State (55) and EKU on Sept. 17 in Richmond, Ky. Defending...
EKU Sports
Eastern Kentucky Closes Out Jaguar Invitational With Loss To Host South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. – — The Colonels ended the Jaguar Invitational, presented by Holiday Inn Express, with a 3-0 loss to host South Alabama on Saturday. The Jaguars won by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-19. AfterMolly Michalak tied the first set at 12-12 with a kill, South Alabama built a four-point cushion with a 6-2 run. Blocks by Niki Capizzi and Kailey Keeble made it 18-14. Back-to-back kills by Hannah Maddux pushed USA out in front 22-15. Maddux's kill finished off the first set, 25-17, and staked the home team to a 1-0 lead.
EKU Sports
Colonels Split Two Matches On First Day Of Jaguar Invitational
MOBILE, Ala. – — Eastern Kentucky split a pair of matches Friday at the Jaguar Invitational presented by Holiday Inn Express and hosted by the University of South Alabama. The Colonels beat Florida A&M 3-1 before falling to Mississippi 3-0. EKU beat Florida A&M by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-21. The Colonels (8-4) lost to Mississippi 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24. In the first set against Florida A&M, the Colonels used a 6-2 run to go from down one to in front by four.Carson Ledford had two kills during the run and EKU served up two aces. A kill from Sarah Mitchell and a FAMU attack error extended the lead to six, 20-14. AG Vandagriff's kill gave Eastern Kentucky set point, and a block from Katie McKune and Ledford finished off the eight-point win in set one.
EKU Sports
Gameday Information For Saturday vs. Charleston Southern
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU hosts its first home game of the 2022 football season as the Colonels host the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The weekend is highlighted by a day of full activities prior and during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
live5news.com
Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores and highlights and watch Friday Night Lights on Live 5 News Friday at 11:15pm. 9/16. James Island (4-0) at Cane Bay (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
WKYT 27
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
WKYT 27
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
harrodsburgherald.com
Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat
A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
Comments / 0