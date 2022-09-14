ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

fox4news.com

South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend

DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Latino Leaders Making History in Mesquite

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Daniel Aleman has called Mesquite home for decades. As pastor of Creek Crossing Harvest Church, Aleman holds steadfast his commitment to faith and religion.  But he also holds a different service distinction in Mesquite. He is the 27th Mayor of the city, and the first Latino to be elected to the seat."I am very proud. I'm proud of my culture and my heritage," Aleman stated, regarding his historic status. Alemán was also the first elected minority member to the Mesquite City Council, representing District 6. He was first elected to the council in 2016. He credits...
MESQUITE, TX
Local Profile

10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year

Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
#Volunteers#Furniture#Homegoods#Habitat For Humanity
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor

Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
ROANOKE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter

Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Oh the Pawsibilities offers pet grooming, day care, boarding in Plano

Oh the Pawsibilities offers grooming, day care and boarding for dogs and cats. (Courtesy Pexels) Groomer-owned salon for dogs Oh the Pawsibilities opened in Plano on June 13. The business specializes in grooming, day care and boarding for dogs and cats. All pets served by Oh the Pawsibilities must have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. The salon is located at 3198 W. Parker Road, Ste. 3160, Plano. 469-910-8000. www.ohthepawsibilities.net.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine Parks and Recreation seeking community input on programs, services

Grapevine Parks and Recreation's survey will gather feedback on the city's parks, programs and facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) The Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community's thoughts on the city's parks, programs, facilities, services and events. The department’s Annual Citizen Survey will gather input on how to improve...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound

The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
