Renovations at McKinney’s Chestnut Square expand, support historic homes
Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is the home of the McKinney Farmers Market. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bevel House at McKinney’s Chestnut Square will soon be able to host nearly 100 people for weddings and events due to renovations underway. Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is home to...
fox4news.com
South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend
DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
Latino Leaders Making History in Mesquite
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Daniel Aleman has called Mesquite home for decades. As pastor of Creek Crossing Harvest Church, Aleman holds steadfast his commitment to faith and religion. But he also holds a different service distinction in Mesquite. He is the 27th Mayor of the city, and the first Latino to be elected to the seat."I am very proud. I'm proud of my culture and my heritage," Aleman stated, regarding his historic status. Alemán was also the first elected minority member to the Mesquite City Council, representing District 6. He was first elected to the council in 2016. He credits...
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
City Council to consider proposal to expand Medical City Plano, relocate helipads
Medical City Plano's proposed expansion plans will be considered at the Sept. 20 Plano City Council meeting. (Courtesy Medical City Plano) Medical City Plano is proposing to expand one of its buildings from four stories to eight stories and use the roof for the hospital's three helipads. Plano City Council...
Return of annual festivals expected to help increase tourism in Plano
The H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will have balloons, vendors and more. (Courtesy Plano Balloon Festival) Hotel Occupancy Tax collections are on the rise in Plano after a downturn in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first year since 2019, two of Plano’s biggest events—the Hot...
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
Grapevine Elks Lodge celebrating 50 years
From left, Ed Benton, Brian Fuller, Joe Young and Marcus McCrary are members of the Grapevine Elks Lodge. (Photos by Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Grapevine Elks Lodge No. 2483 was chartered in October 1972 and celebrates its 50th anniversary next month. Its 560 members act as the Benevolent and...
Serve Lewisville brings local nonprofits under one roof
Serve Lewisville will be located at 1001 S. Edmonds Lane, an old Denton Area Teachers Credit Union building in need of renovations. (Destine Gibson/ Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville officials are working on creating the city’s first one-stop building for nonprofit services after nearly five years of planning. Serve Lewisville...
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter
Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Couple Pleads for Return of Plants Containing Miscarried Babies Remains
If it were just plants stolen off their front porch, Aaron and Brianna Pearson wouldn’t have a hand-written sign in their front yard pleading for whoever took the plants to return them. “Nobody was supposed to know what was in there,” Brianna Pearson said. Buried in the two...
Frisco fire chief retires; city to begin search for replacement
Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland retired Sept. 14 after more than nine years of service with the city. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland retired Sept. 14 after more than nine years of service with the city, according to a city news release. He will be looking...
Dallas offering free admission for seniors at city recreation centers
The Lake Highlands North Recreation Center at 9940 White Rock Trail, Dallas, offers a variety of senior programs. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it plans to waive fees for senior citizens at city recreation centers. Annual and monthly fees at city recreation centers for...
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
Oh the Pawsibilities offers pet grooming, day care, boarding in Plano
Oh the Pawsibilities offers grooming, day care and boarding for dogs and cats. (Courtesy Pexels) Groomer-owned salon for dogs Oh the Pawsibilities opened in Plano on June 13. The business specializes in grooming, day care and boarding for dogs and cats. All pets served by Oh the Pawsibilities must have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. The salon is located at 3198 W. Parker Road, Ste. 3160, Plano. 469-910-8000. www.ohthepawsibilities.net.
Grapevine Parks and Recreation seeking community input on programs, services
Grapevine Parks and Recreation's survey will gather feedback on the city's parks, programs and facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) The Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community's thoughts on the city's parks, programs, facilities, services and events. The department’s Annual Citizen Survey will gather input on how to improve...
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound
The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
