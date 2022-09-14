Read full article on original website
Japanese-style hot pot eatery Tabu Shabu to open in McKinney
The California-based company's first Texas restaurant is the new McKinney location. (Courtesy Tabu Shabu) California-based restaurant Tabu Shabu, a Japanese-style hot pot restaurant with a modern twist, will open in McKinney on Sept. 16. The restaurant, located at 1620 N. Hardin Blvd, Ste. 1000, held a soft opening on Sept. 10-11, and is taking time for training before the official opening later this week, according to franchise co-owner Hayli Silber.
The Horse’s Axe coming to downtown McKinney
The venue pairs its axe throwing lanes with bar and arcade games. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) The Horse’s Axe is opening in downtown McKinney at 212 E. Louisiana St. in early 2023, according to Marketing Director Erica Urban. The axe-throwing venue began with a single Denton location in November 2020, and has continued to grow through franchise locations across North Texas, according to Urban. The Horse’s Axe facility offers axe throwing, arcade and bar games, and a selection of drinks. Guests can purchase and take home their own axe, as well as get their axes custom engraved. 469-305-2830. www.horsesaxe.com.
