The venue pairs its axe throwing lanes with bar and arcade games. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) The Horse’s Axe is opening in downtown McKinney at 212 E. Louisiana St. in early 2023, according to Marketing Director Erica Urban. The axe-throwing venue began with a single Denton location in November 2020, and has continued to grow through franchise locations across North Texas, according to Urban. The Horse’s Axe facility offers axe throwing, arcade and bar games, and a selection of drinks. Guests can purchase and take home their own axe, as well as get their axes custom engraved. 469-305-2830. www.horsesaxe.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO