Although Tom Brady has said on numerous occasions that there’s no bad blood between him and the New England Patriots, the fact continues to reveal itself that this seems to be not true. In the offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette became a free agent and naturally wanted to test the market. However, after the season ended last year for Tampa Bay, Brady announced his retirement shortly after. Ultimately, leaving “Playoff Lenny” homeless and attempting to secure the biggest payday possible.

