"It's important to share the story so things like this don't happen again," says daughter of Holocaust survivor about upcoming play.

WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Dozens of area children receive new beds at ‘Hope to Dream’ event
DAYTON — Dozens of kids in the Miami Valley learned they will get to sleep in their own, brand new bed tonight. The Hope to Dream event today was put on by Secret Smiles, The United Way of Greater Dayton, Morris Furniture and Ashley Furniture. The event gave 75...
wnewsj.com
Be looking for your ‘God winks’
There are many doctrinal divides separating the family tree of Christendom. I find one fork particularly fascinating: the varying theology about our having a free will to make autonomous decisions vs. the sovereign rule of God preceding the choices we make. The former is known as Arminianism, named after the...
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Newly released 911 calls detail moments following a shooting that sent one to the hospital in Miamisburg Saturday. Crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports. “My boyfriend has been shot,” a...
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: September 18, 2022
GEM CITY CIRQUE: In 1959 an article in a small French newspaper reported that a circus school student had presented the most incredible act using a long piece of fabric. Over the last decade the Aerial Silks, as it’s now known, has seen a surge in popularity thanks to companies like Cirque du Soleil, and performance artists like Pink. It’s even showing up in fitness classes. Renee Wilde visited a studio in Miamisburg, where a local group of aerial artists train and share their love of this performance art form with others.
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
Cincinnati mother accused of killing second child as a result of co-sleeping
The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
wyso.org
Airwaves - The Ohio Players get funky on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1975
Dayton, Ohio’s own (legendary) Ohio Players made plenty of television appearances in the 1970’s, their heyday. Below is a video of a great live performance on an also legendary (to pop culture nerds like me) ‘70s’ based television show, The Midnight Special. As you can see in the clip, the seriously legendary Wolfman Jack introduces the group…he was the show’s announcer and occasional host. Now, this YouTube video of the Players states that the show aired in 1974. But, in doing research, it’s apparent that this vid originally aired in 1975. YouTube can give you headaches if you are a content creator. Anyhoo, enjoy this, once again, live performance (this is important because most television shows featuring musicians had them lip sync to pre-recorded tracks) of the Playas singing Skin Tight.
wyso.org
Club Cuts - 9/16/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Club Cuts, hosted by Barry Leonhard:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Barry every Friday night, 10PM-midnight...
WDTN
SICSA Brings Our Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Kaitlin Becraft of SICSA joins us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato! He is an older, mellow pup, looking for snuggles, treats and a loving home.
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a ‘superdodger’? Local doctor weighs in
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID— that’s about a quarter of everybody in the state. If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors are calling you a “superdodger.”. When it comes to...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: September 16 - 22, 2022
Artini Dayton: Tonight in the Arcade is Artini Dayton. Enjoy local entertainment while sampling different art-inspired martinis in one of the coolest event spaces in Downtown Dayton. It’s 6 to 8pm. Hispanic Heritage Festival: Saturday is the Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at Riverscape starting at 11am. Good music, good...
Sidney Daily News
Historical Society announces Ghost Tour
SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter got more dogs looking for a new home
There are more dog looking for their forever couch: Hope, Fiona and Ray. All dogs got their Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, are microchipped and are heartworm negative. The adoption fees are $90 cash/check. The shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. You can reach them at 937-547-1645.
John Voss, founder of Voss Auto Network, dies at 79
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife Gail, his son Brad (Lisa) Voss, his son Craig (Jessica) Voss, and his three grandchildren.
1017thepoint.com
RPD UPDATE: SEARA CONTINUES TO FIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--After no mention of her condition for the last couple of days, the Richmond Police Department posted again Thursday about Officer Seara Burton. Most of the information over the last week has been that her condition had not changed. On Thursday, that changed a little bit. RPD did not mention her condition, but did say that she "continues to fight and show her strength." It’s now been two weeks since she was removed from life support and 37 days since she was shot in the head during a drug investigation. She remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning.
