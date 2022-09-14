ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emrata Shares Her Styling Process For COS's Front Row

On the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, COS debuted its Fall 2022 collection with a highly anticipated runway event. Presenting a see-now, buy-now range of wardrobe staples, the show was framed as an ode to New York City, from its Starrett-Lehigh building location to its reflective runway designed to mirror Manhattan skyscrapers. Alongside celebrities like Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Anderson Paak, Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata) sat front row in a quintessential New York outfit. She chose a black, belted trench with a chic oversize collar, accessorizing with leather, knee-high boots. "[My stylist and I] have a whole mood board going right now that includes Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct,' Carrie Bradshaw, and a lot of Tom Ford for Gucci," she told POPSUGAR after the show. The "Sex and the City" influence no doubt inspired Emrata's handbag choice: Christian Dior's ubiquitous saddle bag that Bradshaw helped popularize back in 2000.
V-Cut French Manicures Are Having a Moment

The V-cut french manicure is the latest take on the french manicure design. Also called a chevron french manicure, this trend features a V-shaped smile line at the tip of the nail. Find inspiration here for your own fall nail-art design. French manicures are everywhere you look right now: on...
"Stranger Things" Star Priah Ferguson Teams Up With Marlon Wayans For "The Curse of Bridge Hollow"

"Stranger Things" star Priah Ferguson is leading the cast of a new Netflix movie that will be your perfect spooky watch this Halloween. In "The Curse of Bridge Hallow," Ferguson stars as a teen girl whose family moves from New York's Brooklyn to the small town of Bridge Hallow, where everyone loves Halloween. Her house is allegedly haunted by Stingy Jack, which her science-loving, Halloween-hating dad, played by Marlon Wayans, dismisses as nonsense. But Stingy Jack gets her to light his lantern, and all the town's Halloween decorations come to life — with murderous results. From the trailer, released Sept. 14, the movie looks like the perfect blend of horror, action, and comedy.
"Love Is Blind" Star Shaina Hurley Says She and Her Husband First Met Over FaceTime

"Love Is Blind" star Shaina Hurley may not have found romance on season two of the Netflix series, but she did end up getting her happily ever after. After her breakup with costar Kyle Abrams, Hurley started dating her now-husband, Christos Lardakis, shortly after filming wrapped in spring 2021. Fast forward a year later, and the two are enjoying marital bliss after tying the knot in July.
Halle Bailey Re-Creates Ariel's Costume Perfectly in the New "Little Mermaid"

A new trailer for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" movie was released on Sept. 9, and it features singer Halle Bailey as Ariel. In the teaser clip, Bailey transforms into a mermaid. At first, viewers can only see a glimpse of her tail as she travels under the sea. Later, as she sings "Part of Your World," a better view of her costume appears: the well-known strapless purple bra top and ombré green sequined skirt. True to the original look, she skips jewelry in favor of a carefree style. Her long red hair, which reaches down her lower back, is also on theme.
