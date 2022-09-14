On the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, COS debuted its Fall 2022 collection with a highly anticipated runway event. Presenting a see-now, buy-now range of wardrobe staples, the show was framed as an ode to New York City, from its Starrett-Lehigh building location to its reflective runway designed to mirror Manhattan skyscrapers. Alongside celebrities like Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Anderson Paak, Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata) sat front row in a quintessential New York outfit. She chose a black, belted trench with a chic oversize collar, accessorizing with leather, knee-high boots. "[My stylist and I] have a whole mood board going right now that includes Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct,' Carrie Bradshaw, and a lot of Tom Ford for Gucci," she told POPSUGAR after the show. The "Sex and the City" influence no doubt inspired Emrata's handbag choice: Christian Dior's ubiquitous saddle bag that Bradshaw helped popularize back in 2000.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO