ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GU763_0hvVsPhr00

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban.

“I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”

“It is imperative that Republicans and conservatives resolve, here and now, that we will not shrink from the fight,” added Pence, who is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and has been among the GOP’s most outspoken advocates for anti-abortion policies.

At a South Carolina speech in July, he said that the country has the opportunity to become a “more perfect union” with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Standing here in the first days of post-Roe America, we must resolve that we will not rest, we will not relent, until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation,” he added in that speech.

Pence’s latest remarks come after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced legislation on Tuesday proposing a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and a possible prison sentence for medical officials who violate the ban.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this year, multiple GOP-led states have implemented their own abortion bans or restrictions.

In response to Graham’s proposed legislation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said most senators want to leave the issue at the state level.

Pence dismissed concerns that the abortion debate could fuel Democratic turnout in November and ultimately hurt Republicans.

“I’m convinced,” Pence told RealClearPolitics, “that enthusiasm among pro-life Americans in states across the country is equal to, or greater than, any new motivation by people that support abortion rights.”

Comments / 366

Dee Miller
3d ago

vote blue down the ballot, governor on down. we have to vote these Republican control freaks out of our body's and our government. girls vote blue like your life depends on it because it does.

Reply(44)
106
Are U Real?
3d ago

Who cares right! Laws stop at my front door. Religious groupies stop at my front door. Laws are to control public behavior. I am private property in my private property. There is a gun behind my front door. Abortion is not a public issue. Get your paperwork report to the judge why you should buy anything. Get your paperwork ready for the judge to discuss your retirement. Get your paperwork ready for the judge over and over. This is what Republicans want. Government to control your every dollar and medical needs all put in front of a judge. You reds want me to live like that F U to you.

Reply(1)
16
cocolo
2d ago

That's his Christian communist speaking. By November we'll know how that story ends. But, if all these GOP dreams happen, where is personal choice? Why can't women have autonomy over their own bodies?

Reply(5)
16
Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Mike Pence
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

Lindsey Graham Says Real Trouble Lies Ahead If Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump as multiple investigations are pending against him. Since the January 6 summer hearings concluded, data revealed that an overwhelming majority of voters support the ongoing investigations against Trump, including the FBI's August raid in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Once headlines broke about the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Gop#The Oval Office#Republicans#Conservatives#American#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
shefinds

Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage

As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

696K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy