ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Future British monarchs must right the wrongs of colonialism

By Pritika Chowdhry, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNUpM_0hvVsEF600
Britain’s King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

Last Thursday, the world learned of a historic moment. Queen Elizabeth II — who reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, longer than any previous monarch — passed. Most people alive today have only ever known her rule. It’s only natural that her death would cause an outpouring of grief. As she lies in state before her funeral on Monday, the country has entered a period of mourning and people are feeling the weight of “the end of an era.”

But for people who have suffered the consequences of the royal family’s colonial atrocities and longstanding history of racism and violence, that grief takes on different connotations.

In India, where I’m from, people might choose to grieve the history that the country never got to live, as a result of Britain’s oppressive colonial rule and subsequent partitioning of the Indian subcontinent, which altered the course of India’s destiny. People in Jamaica and Barbados might choose to remember the legacy of trauma imposed by the British colonial system, and people in Africa or of African descent might choose to mourn the unimaginable wound marked by the transatlantic slave trade, which enriched Britain and the British royal family beyond imagination while submitting a population to some of the worst humanity has ever seen.

Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for the Atlantic, tweeted, “journalists are tasked with putting legacies into full context, so it is entirely appropriate to examine the queen and her role in the devastating impact of continued colonialism.” I would argue that the same is true for artists.

Art is meant to reflect the world back at us in all its glory, in all its ugliness, with all of the complexities of real life —otherwise, it’s simply pretty objects. The 75th anniversary of the Partition of British India is another historic moment we’re experiencing (and highlighted in my current exhibit, Unbearable Memories, Unspeakable Histories). I know the weight of the past is sometimes unbearable, but its difficult histories can be unspeakable. That is the very legacy we are tasked with dismantling — the notion that when history serves us with atrocious events, as it will inevitably continue to do as long as humanity survives, we are better off sweeping reality under the rug and presenting a sanitized version of the truth for posterity.

But what if we rebuked this view entirely? What would the world look like if we confronted our past head on, and demanded that unbearable truths be reflected all around us? Perhaps only then we could ensure the past doesn’t repeat itself.

There’s no way — or perhaps no easy way — to right the wrongs of a colonial rule so brutal, so vicious and so entrenched in our society’s makeup as the one we can trace back to England’s century-long world domination efforts.

But there are always ways to do better than our ancestors, because that is the whole purpose of history. Should King Charles III choose to take action in new and decisive ways, should he choose to apologize for the horrors of British oppression — for the Partition of India, and for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which Queen Elizabeth never did — or even address the injustice of colonialism with reparations? Well, that would be a truly regal move.

Breaking the cycles of violence and injustice, freeing ourselves from the ramifications of colonialism is not an easy task, but it is one that the royal family is unquestionably forced to reckon with. The world will be waiting to see what they choose to do with that unbearable truth, and their unspeakable role in it.

Pritika Chowdhry is a socio-political and activist artist currently exhibiting her Partition Anti-Memorial Project artwork “Unbearable Memories, Unspeakable Histories” at the South Asia Institute in Chicago.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jemele Hill
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Colonialism#British India#Monarch#Wrongs#British Royal Family#Uk#Indian#African
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Unknown Holocaust photos – found in attics and archives – are helping researchers recover lost stories and providing a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there’s not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany’s largest Jewish community. The lack of known images is important. Unlike in the past, historians now agree that photographs and film must be taken seriously as primary sources for their research. These sources can complement the analysis...
GERMANY
The Hill

The Hill

696K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy