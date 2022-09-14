ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sues Amazon, alleges tech giant stifled competition

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpcWV_0hvVpzBG00
The Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the e-commerce giant has stifled competition in a way that has increased prices for California consumers.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon requires merchants to enter into agreements that penalize them if their products are offered for a lower price for sale off Amazon, leading to higher prices for consumers.

“Amazon makes consumers think they are getting the lowest prices possible, when in fact, they cannot get the low prices that would prevail in a freely competitive market because Amazon has coerced and induced its third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers to enter into anticompetitive agreements on price,” California alleges in the complaint.

“The intent and effect of these agreements is to insulate Amazon from price competition, entrenching Amazon’s dominance, preventing effective competition, and harming consumers and the California economy,” it adds.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon is able to “extract these anti competitive terms” from third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers because of its role as “dominant online retail store” in the U.S. For hundreds of thousands of third-party sellers, Amazon sales are “effectively their entire business,” and even for larger brands, Amazon sales make up about 20 to 30 percent of total sales, the complaint alleges.

An Amazon spokesperson denied the allegations of anticompetitive behavior, referencing the same argument the company made in a case brought by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) that was dismissed earlier this year.

“The California Attorney General has it exactly backwards. Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store. Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law. We hope that the California court will reach the same conclusion as the D.C. court and dismiss this lawsuit promptly,” the spokesperson added.

This is the latest in a long line of state-led lawsuits against tech giants. Other cases are being brought against Meta and Google. A Texas-led case against Google will largely proceed after a judge’s ruling on Tuesday.

California’s case is similar to allegations raised by Racine. The D.C. attorney general filed a notice of appeal last month in an effort to revive the case.

Amazon denied the allegations of anticompetitive practice in the D.C. case.

Comments / 2

Related
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Karl Racine
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Competition#Tech#Lawsuits#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

696K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy