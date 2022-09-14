Read full article on original website
King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Five Minutes Before Official Announcement
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors are at rock bottom, and that carefully curated presentations of a united front are merely cosmetic.If the claim by Ward is accurate, and there seems little reason...
Camila Cabello Defended Her Role As A Judge On "The Voice" Despite Feeling "Imposter Syndrome Sometimes"
"These little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."
UEFA・
NME
Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”
Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
NME
Drake posts DMs showing hateful messages to music critic Anthony Fantano
Drake appears to have beef with popular music journalist Anthony Fantano (best known for his YouTube channel The Needle Drop), revealing on his own accord that he’d sent the critic hateful messages on Instagram. Drake posted a screenshot of the messages he sent to Fantano on his own Instagram...
NME
Watch ABBA’s Frida make surprise appearance at ABBA Voyage concert
ABBA‘s Anni-Frid Lyngstad made a surprise appearance at last night’s ABBA Voyage show in east London. The “revolutionary” concert series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Dermot O’Leary
“Irish music was a huge part of my upbringing, as were Elvis Presley and Nat King Cole: two of my mother’s favourites. My mum says Cole’s ‘Nature Boy’ reminds her of my dad – although I asked her about that recently and she said, ‘Oh no, that song doesn’t remind me of your dad at all’. That’s a complete lie! My whole life she’s been telling me this is dad’s song.”
NME
Sinead O’Connor talks infamous ‘SNL’ performance in new trailer for ‘Nothing Compares’ documentary
Showtime has today (September 16) released the trailer for Nothing Compares, an upcoming documentary chronicling Sinead O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. The trailer for Nothing Compares – which will be available for streaming and on-demand on September 30 – opens with footage of the singer being met with cheers and boos during one of her concerts, before launching into a discussion of the 1990 song that courted controversy for a large period of her career: ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
NME
Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery
Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
