Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”
Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Bush release powerful new single ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’
Bush have released an explosive new single, ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’, the opening track of their forthcoming album, ‘The Art Of Survival’. The hard-hitting ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’ dropped yesterday (Friday September 16), serving as the second single from Bush’s forthcoming ninth studio release.
Dylan announces debut mixtape and shares new single ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’
Dylan has announced her debut mixtape, ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ – listen to new single ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ below. The Suffolk-born singer-songwriter is due to release the eight-track collection on October 28 via Island – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. “‘Nothing...
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below. The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
Roger Waters announces European dates for 2023
Roger Waters has announced the European dates for his ‘This Is Not A Drill Tour’. The former Pink Floyd frontman kicks off the European leg of his tour in 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal on March 17. Other confirmed cities on what he has been teasing as his “first...
Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace - OLD
The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.She was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his...
Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’
Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website. “Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment...
Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
Common announces Broadway debut in ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’ revival
Common is set to make his Broadway debut this year in the revival of Between Riverside And Crazy. Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play first came to Broadway in 2014, and will return at the Hayes Theater from December 2022. Many of the cast from the original remain in...
Elizabeth Taylor podcast ‘Elizabeth The First’, narrated by Katy Perry, announces release date
The release date for the new Katy Perry-narrated podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth The First, has been announced, revealed alongside a teaser for its first episode. With Taylor billed as “the original influencer”, the ten-part series will feature stories from those closest to Taylor (who died in 2011), as...
Tissues, wet wipes and champagne: Thousands of campers give Mall a festival feel ahead of Queen’s funeral
Sitting in a folding chair, Elizabeth Allingham is well prepared for a night camping out on The Mall.She’s brought books, playing cards, candles, a bottle of champagne – with accompanying flutes – and a picnic charcuterie platter. So organised is the 53-year-old barrister, she’s even come armed with a tea towel (a commemorative jubilee one, of course) to keep wasps off her food.The only thing missing, perhaps, is a camp bed or tent. “But I won’t be doing much sleeping tonight, anyway,” she says. “It’s too exciting.”Thus grows the air of anticipation – some might call it festival vibes...
Live updates: Biden joins other world leaders at reception
LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have flown into London to attend the queen’s funeral service on Monday. Zelenska is expected to join some 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not expected to attend as the war in Ukraine continues.
Watch ABBA’s Frida make surprise appearance at ABBA Voyage concert
ABBA‘s Anni-Frid Lyngstad made a surprise appearance at last night’s ABBA Voyage show in east London. The “revolutionary” concert series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.
Sinead O’Connor talks infamous ‘SNL’ performance in new trailer for ‘Nothing Compares’ documentary
Showtime has today (September 16) released the trailer for Nothing Compares, an upcoming documentary chronicling Sinead O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. The trailer for Nothing Compares – which will be available for streaming and on-demand on September 30 – opens with footage of the singer being met with cheers and boos during one of her concerts, before launching into a discussion of the 1990 song that courted controversy for a large period of her career: ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.
Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Nebraska’ 40th anniversary vinyl reissue
Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate the 40th birthday of his ‘Nebraska’ LP with a special anniversary vinyl reissue. ‘Nebraska’ followed ‘The River’ and came out in September 1982. The album sits alone in Springsteen’s discography as being recorded entirely solo. Following its 40th...
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
