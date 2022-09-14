Police: Woman Hospitalized After Apparent Jump From OCC Roof

Ocean County College (Photo by Kylie Monica)

TOMS RIVER – A woman is in the hospital after apparently jumping from the roof of the Kean Gateway building at Ocean County College earlier today, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. and the woman’s identity has not been released.

Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that a woman appeared to have jumped from the roof of the Kean Gateway Building, which is approximately five stories high.

The woman was flown by SouthStar to Jersey Shore Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. Assisting at the scene were Silverton EMS #368, #360, as well as Silverton Fire Department.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.