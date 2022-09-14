ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Newswatch 16

Pumpkin auction in Union County attracts crowd

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to say just how many pumpkins and gourds are at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. There are thousands of bins filled to the top, and everything goes to the highest bidder. Like the yearly Christmas tree auction held here, people come...
therecord-online.com

September offers best time to view elk herd

Western Clinton County- The sound of elk bugles and the spectacle of seeing to huge, bruising elk spar is something literally out of a wildlife television show. Those things can easily be seen on a regular basis in Western Clinton County and it has already begun. The annual elk rut...
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Education
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
WBRE

Stormwater infrastructure fee for Williamsport residents

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Williamsport will soon see a new fee on their utility bills. The revenue from the fee will go toward improving the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The Williamsport Sanitary Authority says the city’s stormwater infrastructure is in need of serious repairs. So, they’ve decided to enforce a monthly fee for residents […]
therecord-online.com

Lou’s View

There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
NewsBreak
Education
WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Special meeting to vote on police regionalization planned for Old Lycoming Township

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Township Supervisors canceled a meeting earlier this week after acknowledging its two voting members were on opposite sides of the police regionalization issue. The supervisors are now planning to hold a special meeting to vote on the charter agreement for that would merge the Old Lycoming Police Department and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. According to a media release from OLT,...
WNEP-TV 16

The Potting Bench The Perfect Combination Of Green House and Ice Cream Shop

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Potting Bench in South Williamsport is a unique combination of a garden center and ice cream shop. It is a lovely place to have ice cream amidst the beautiful flowers! When we visited they were all decked out for fall with mums pumpkins and gourds! They also offer seasonal ice cream creations such as their delicious caramel apple sundae with homemade apple crumble which they made for us from scratch.
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport's financial puzzle still unsolved

Williamsport, Pa. — It’s been one month since Williamsport City Council was informed of the dire financial situation within the city. At the time, Tracy Rash, who was brought into the finance department on a contract basis after the departure of Fincance Director Joe Pawlak, found that the city had multiple pending issues with the IRS, uncompleted state audits, bank accounts with inaccurate information, and grant reports that had not been kept up with. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Narcotics stolen at nursing home

Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
WBRE

LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
