Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Pumpkin auction in Union County attracts crowd
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to say just how many pumpkins and gourds are at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. There are thousands of bins filled to the top, and everything goes to the highest bidder. Like the yearly Christmas tree auction held here, people come...
therecord-online.com
September offers best time to view elk herd
Western Clinton County- The sound of elk bugles and the spectacle of seeing to huge, bruising elk spar is something literally out of a wildlife television show. Those things can easily be seen on a regular basis in Western Clinton County and it has already begun. The annual elk rut...
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
wkok.com
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stormwater infrastructure fee for Williamsport residents
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Williamsport will soon see a new fee on their utility bills. The revenue from the fee will go toward improving the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The Williamsport Sanitary Authority says the city’s stormwater infrastructure is in need of serious repairs. So, they’ve decided to enforce a monthly fee for residents […]
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Two Clearfield County communities could become one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
Special meeting to vote on police regionalization planned for Old Lycoming Township
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Old Lycoming Township Supervisors canceled a meeting earlier this week after acknowledging its two voting members were on opposite sides of the police regionalization issue. The supervisors are now planning to hold a special meeting to vote on the charter agreement for that would merge the Old Lycoming Police Department and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. According to a media release from OLT,...
WNEP-TV 16
The Potting Bench The Perfect Combination Of Green House and Ice Cream Shop
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Potting Bench in South Williamsport is a unique combination of a garden center and ice cream shop. It is a lovely place to have ice cream amidst the beautiful flowers! When we visited they were all decked out for fall with mums pumpkins and gourds! They also offer seasonal ice cream creations such as their delicious caramel apple sundae with homemade apple crumble which they made for us from scratch.
Clean Streams Law violations observed at natural gas pipeline site: DEP
MONTOURSVILLE – Multiple violations of the Clean Streams Law have been observed at a natural gas pipeline construction site in Lycoming County, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. The issue is with sediment from where Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) is installing a pipeline under Loyalsock Creek and on...
Williamsport's financial puzzle still unsolved
Williamsport, Pa. — It’s been one month since Williamsport City Council was informed of the dire financial situation within the city. At the time, Tracy Rash, who was brought into the finance department on a contract basis after the departure of Fincance Director Joe Pawlak, found that the city had multiple pending issues with the IRS, uncompleted state audits, bank accounts with inaccurate information, and grant reports that had not been kept up with. ...
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
Comments / 1