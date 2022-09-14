Read full article on original website
Two Charged In Connection With The Death Of 19-Year-Old
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a September 14 murder officials said Saturday. Police said on September 14 at approximately 5:38 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North Spruce Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell, of Chester, Pennsylvania, who succumbed to his injuries.
Police: Delaware State University Student Says She Was Raped On Campus
On Friday the friends of a Delaware State University student contacted First State Update to report an alleged on-campus rape. The friends who are in contact with the family of the alleged victim have explained the incident to our reporter, however, we’re withholding those details to protect the identity of the student.
Police: Man Charged With Shooting His Mother In Bear On Thursday
New Castle County Police released details surrounding a shooting that only First State Update told you about yesterday. Police spokesman Corporal Michael McNasby said on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 04:17 AM, officers were dispatched to the unit block of East Weald Avenue in Porter Square in reference to a shooting investigation. Officers arrived on the scene and took a male suspect into custody without incident and identified him as Jacob Orchard, 28, of Bear.
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
Man Shot At On I-95 In Cecil County Friday Morning
Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle in Cecil County Friday morning. The victim told Maryland state troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack that shortly after 6:45 a.m., he was traveling in lane one on northbound I-95 at the 94.3-mile marker near Perryville. He reported seeing a muzzle flash and hearing a loud gunshot come from a gray SUV. The shot struck and broke the victim’s rear passenger window.
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
Driver Succumbs After Striking Harrington-Area Home, Tree Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Firefighters Bring New Castle Garage Fire Under Control Saturday Morning
Just after 3:00, Saturday morning firefighters from across New Castle County responded to a home in the unit block Third Avenue in New castle for reports of a shed fire. Upon arrival, crews reported fire showing from a detached garage that was threatening the home. Crews were able to bring the fire under control shortly after their arrival.
Road Closed Near Harrington Due To Serious Crash
At approximately 6:15 Friday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Tropper 2 responded to Hammondtown Road and Prospect Church Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a single vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was...
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
