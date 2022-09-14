ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
The Blade

Bridge replacement to require Reynolds Road detour

Replacement of a small bridge on Reynolds Road will require a big detour starting Monday. Preparations to replace the bridge over Heldman Ditch between South and Hill avenues have been under way for several weeks, requiring varying lane closings. The full closing is scheduled to start Monday morning, with a posted detour using Airport Highway, I-475, and Dorr Street. I would expect most trucks and other commercial vehicles to bypass this portion of U.S. 20 using the freeway anyway, but you never know. Parallel Holland-Sylvania Road will surely get a lot of detouring passenger-vehicle traffic between Hill and Angola Road. The city’s notice said Reynolds will be closed for 10 days. Kelsie Hoagland, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman, said in July that 10 days was what contractor Miller Brothers Construction expected to need, but the $1.6 million project’s contract allows 15 days to get Reynolds reopened, so it could stay closed into the first week of October.
TOLEDO, OH
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach

HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
HUDSON, FL
torquenews.com

Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?

Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SunTrax progresses toward finish line

The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
LAKELAND, FL

