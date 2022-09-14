Read full article on original website
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Bridge replacement to require Reynolds Road detour
Replacement of a small bridge on Reynolds Road will require a big detour starting Monday. Preparations to replace the bridge over Heldman Ditch between South and Hill avenues have been under way for several weeks, requiring varying lane closings. The full closing is scheduled to start Monday morning, with a posted detour using Airport Highway, I-475, and Dorr Street. I would expect most trucks and other commercial vehicles to bypass this portion of U.S. 20 using the freeway anyway, but you never know. Parallel Holland-Sylvania Road will surely get a lot of detouring passenger-vehicle traffic between Hill and Angola Road. The city’s notice said Reynolds will be closed for 10 days. Kelsie Hoagland, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman, said in July that 10 days was what contractor Miller Brothers Construction expected to need, but the $1.6 million project’s contract allows 15 days to get Reynolds reopened, so it could stay closed into the first week of October.
DeSantis administration paid $615,000 to aviation company to relocate ‘unauthorized aliens’
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach
HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
Bay News 9
Millions of dollars coming to Tampa Bay projects in infrastructure bill
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An announcement today by the Department of Transportation will send millions of dollars to the Tampa Area to support new supply-chain infrastructure, speeding the shipping of goods and adding capacity. In one project, President Biden’s Infrastructure bill will send $15 million into Hillsborough County for...
torquenews.com
Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?
Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
Water agency inks contract to start building pipeline from Black Creek to Keystone Heights
Workers could start building a 17-mile pipeline linking Clay County’s Black Creek to Keystone Heights by February, said officials for a water agency that awarded a $41.3 million construction contract Tuesday. The St. Johns River Water Management District’s governing board approved the contract with Palm Beach County-based DBE Management...
stpetecatalyst.com
SunTrax progresses toward finish line
The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
