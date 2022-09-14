Replacement of a small bridge on Reynolds Road will require a big detour starting Monday. Preparations to replace the bridge over Heldman Ditch between South and Hill avenues have been under way for several weeks, requiring varying lane closings. The full closing is scheduled to start Monday morning, with a posted detour using Airport Highway, I-475, and Dorr Street. I would expect most trucks and other commercial vehicles to bypass this portion of U.S. 20 using the freeway anyway, but you never know. Parallel Holland-Sylvania Road will surely get a lot of detouring passenger-vehicle traffic between Hill and Angola Road. The city’s notice said Reynolds will be closed for 10 days. Kelsie Hoagland, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman, said in July that 10 days was what contractor Miller Brothers Construction expected to need, but the $1.6 million project’s contract allows 15 days to get Reynolds reopened, so it could stay closed into the first week of October.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO