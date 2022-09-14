ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ole Miss steps into Arkansas to offer top running back Kiandrea Barker

Ole Miss continues to plow the fertile recruiting soil in the neighboring state of Arkansas. On Friday, Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the state of Arkansas' top underclassmen in Beebe High School running back Kiandrea Barker. A four-star prospect, Barker is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas' 2025 class and the No. 9 running back in the nation by 247Sports. he is the No. 69 overall player in the nation regardless of position.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Betting info, predictions and picks

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football completes its regular-season non-conference schedule with a matchup against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Both teams enter the game with a 2-0 record, but the Golden Lions have yet to play an NCAA Division I school — let alone a nationally ranked Power Five program.
STILLWATER, OK
KATV

'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock

North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KPEL 96.5

Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas

A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
THV11

Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
247Sports

247Sports

