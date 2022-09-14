Read full article on original website
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
Ole Miss steps into Arkansas to offer top running back Kiandrea Barker
Ole Miss continues to plow the fertile recruiting soil in the neighboring state of Arkansas. On Friday, Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the state of Arkansas' top underclassmen in Beebe High School running back Kiandrea Barker. A four-star prospect, Barker is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas' 2025 class and the No. 9 running back in the nation by 247Sports. he is the No. 69 overall player in the nation regardless of position.
This teen just became Arkansas' youngest state chess champ ever
WHITE HALL, Ark. — Every Tuesday night you can find 16-year-old William Donham at the Little Rock Community Chess Club. He said this club is crucial to the chess community and helps bring the game to schools. "A welcoming face to chess and really advocates for chess being in...
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Betting info, predictions and picks
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football completes its regular-season non-conference schedule with a matchup against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Both teams enter the game with a 2-0 record, but the Golden Lions have yet to play an NCAA Division I school — let alone a nationally ranked Power Five program.
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
FOX Food Spotlight: Casey’s Cobblers
An Arkansas man turned his passion for baking into supporting a good cause. Gary Casey started Casey's Cobblers in 2016 in an effort to support his non-profit organization, Community First Alliance.
'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
UCA professor gave bonus points for fake positive reviews of Conway remodeling company
A UCA professor admitted he offered students bonus points to leave fake reviews for a local Conway remodeling company. The story was first published by "The Echo," UCA's student newspaper.
Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas
A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
Arkansas LGBTQ group cancels minor league baseball event after drag queen denied first pitch
A Central Arkansas LGBTQ advocacy group canceled its participation in an Arkansas Travelers game Thursday after the team did not allow a drag queen to throw the first pitch, the organization said in a Facebook post. Central Arkansas Pride was set to host its second Out Days, in which members...
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
Plans laid out for October LITFest in Little Rock
Plans for the October's LITFest in Little Rock are coming together.
LRPD: Saturday morning homicide happened inside Taco Bell on John Barrow
One person is dead after homicide in Little Rock early Saturday morning.
1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
