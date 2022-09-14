ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

The Sweet Spot for the Shortest Fast Food Lines in Missoula

We are all busy, juggling work, family, Griz games, etc. So when you need fast food, you need it fast. I eat fast food, I admit it. Probably more than I should, but it is fast and I need that most of the time, especially during the work week. When I need my food I need it fast so I can get back to work. I normally don't have the time for a leisurely lunch. With the University of Montana and high schools back in session, the competition for a quick lunch is now fierce. Some fast food establishments have employee shortages, and with everyone trying to eat the same time things may take longer than they have in the past and you are going to find lines that sometimes back all the way out into the street. If you try to go to lunch at noon and you are looking for a short line at a fast food restaurant, good luck. You can go to lunch later in the day after 1pm, your luck will improve but who wants to ruin their dinner eating that late in the day.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula

This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
MISSOULA, MT
makeitmissoula.com

Lucrative Business Ideas To Start in Missoula

Missoula is a city that takes pride in its alluring scenery, rich agricultural soil, and fishing grounds for westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Population-wise, the municipality is the third largest among the State of Montana’s counties, with a population of 119,533 but ranks 25th in land area size. The economy of this city rests on five main sectors. These include agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and tourism.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Recording Label Hosting Music Event in Missoula

There's only one thing better than live music, and that's live music performed by Montanan bands and artists. Musicians in this state don't have all the advantages that musicians in other states have— there aren't 1000s of recording studios, record labels or management agencies to choose from, and yet, our music scene is growing. Montanans love supporting their own, whether it's breweries, athletes or anything in between. Maybe the most supportive thing someone can do for our musicians is simply to attend concerts, and the Bitter Roots Recordings Fall Artist Showcase on September 16th and 17th at Monk's Bar is free.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana We Need to Please Water The Thirsty Trees in Missoula!

College football has begun and the air smells like smoke as so the seasons start the transition to fall in the Montana valleys. Even with recent sporadic rainfall, one thing remains constant everywhere, the need to continue watering the trees that shade our streets and homes. It is a Missoula City ordinance that requires property owners to care for adjacent street trees.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Ready For Your Face To Be Melted? Machine Head To Play Missoula

Robb Flynn, and his veteran metal band "Machine Head" are set to bring the noise at our local Top Hat music venue this November, and we're ready to mosh. Coming off their latest release, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, Machine Head is hitting the road. Formed in 1991 in Oakland, California, the band has carved it's way into the metal community with their raging riffs, killer lyrics, and work horse stage shows. These guys have the respect of nearly the entire metal community for a good reason, and I can tell you, you better not miss this live show.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Bears in town

Bear visits south side of Hamilton, sightings on rise around valley. Residents of Hamilton’s south side had a surprising visitor on the northeastern corner of 4th and Desmet on Saturday, September 10th, in the form of a full grown adult black bear. Having arrived sometime during the afternoon, the bear scaled nearly 50 feet of a large tree in front of 518 South 4th, where he settled himself into the branches as curious (human) residents began to gather.
HAMILTON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed

As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

USDA Forest Service announces deputy regional foresters

MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service Northern Region announced one of two of the region’s deputy regional foresters. Ben South has been appointed to the region’s deputy position and is currently Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor in Bismarck, N.D. USDA Forest Service released the following:. USDA Forest Service...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

