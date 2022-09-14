ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Indigenous Bowl to return to U.S. Bank Stadium in December

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Native American high school athletes from across the country will be heading to the U.S. Bank Stadium in December for the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl. This marks two consecutive years the venue is hosting the game.

The Indigenous Bowl began in 2017 to create opportunities for Native American athletes to compete at a high level, develop leadership skills and instill "values needed for multigenerational change."

Last year, the Indigenous Bowl brought together over 30 Native American tribes and communities in downtown Minneapolis . Its scale was incomparable, said 7G Foundation board member Michael Stopp.

"The 7G Foundation is proud to partner with the NFL for this year's 5th Annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted again by the Minnesota Vikings," said Bennae Calac, 7G Foundation President and Founder. "This is a continuation of the exposure from earlier this year when the 7G Foundation and the NFL took their partnership to a new level."

Participants in the Indigenous Bowl are chosen to compete in the game through an application process, which is open to members of federally-recognized tribes across the country.

According to the 7G Foundation , its focus is building a more modern education system in native communities, "fundamentally incorporating the power of technology to forge a brighter future."

