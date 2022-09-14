Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Bandy, Ronald Edward
Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
NRVNews
Poff, Anita Willis
Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
NRVNews
Huber, Georgene Lukes
Georgene Josephine Lukes Huber, 91, of Blacksburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born in Flushing, NY, on February 20, 1931 to the late Josef and Zdenka Prockar Lukes. Georgene was the first child of her family born in the US after her parents and two sisters Rose Marie...
NRVNews
Meredith, Cimberly Dulaney
Cimberly Lynn Dulaney Meredith, of Christiansburg, VA went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Cim fought a courageous and strong battle with many health issues over the years, however, God decided he needed another angel and took her home, where there will be no more suffering or pain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Young, Dean
Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
NRVNews
McCoy, Mary Warden
Mary Ann Warden McCoy, 78, of Radford, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Westminister-Canterbury Nursing Home in Lynchburg. She was born April 15, 1944, in Radford, Va., and preceded in death by her parents, James and Anniebell Warden. She was an active and life-long member of Morgan’s Chapel United...
NRVNews
Conner, Judy Byrd
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make this as short as possible for all the people I love.
NRVNews
Hamblin, Harold Dennis
Harold Dennis Hamblin, 72, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home in Dublin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wallace and Ethel Mae Hamblin. He was a signal maintainer for 31 years with Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a member of Dublin Church of God.
RELATED PEOPLE
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
NRVNews
Brewer, James Robert
James Robert (J.R.) Brewer, 88, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and friends that J.R. had touched in some way throughout his life. He was born November 16, 1933, in Carroll County, and was the son of the late Raymond Ellis Brewer and Hallie Elizabeth Brewer. J.R. Brewer was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on many boards and was an avid supporter and former leader of the Missions at FUMC.
WDBJ7.com
William Fleming and Patrick Henry bands host Star City Classic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Marching Bands from high schools all across our hometowns got in formation to compete for the number one title. William Fleming and Patrick Henry bands are hosting the 2nd annual Star City Classic. Around 15 bands performed at the William Fleming High School Football field. “So,...
NRVNews
Fisher, Timothy Lee
On Sunday September 11, 2022, the arms of Jesus welcomed Timothy Lee Fisher, born September 13, 1972. Tim fought a long and hard 3-year battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his paternal Grandparents Essie and Annabelle Fisher, and his maternal grandparents, Edward, and Virginia (“Virgie”) Odham. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fisher-Bolling of Blacksburg; his father, Michael Fisher, of Christiansburg; his children, Paige Martin (Alex) of Leland NC, Brittany of Harrogate TN, and Ethan of Botetourt VA, Austin Fisher, of Ceres, VA; grandchildren, Elias and Wyatt Fisher of Botetourt, VA,. Also surviving is his fiancé Rosetta Gross of Ceres, VA. Tim also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecarrollnews.com
Two boys who shared a name
Local teacher pens song about Confederate soldier, slave who shared the same name. Local songwriter and Carroll County Middle School Teacher John Carpenter recently showed 25 Carroll Middle agricultural and chorus students “there’s a story in every song and a song in every story” with an impromptu concert and history lesson on September 6. Carpenter’s new tune is anchored in the dignity extended in burial to his great-great grandfather, Confederate Soldier Sargeant John B. Jones by Church Sexton John W. Jones, who was a runaway slave.
NRVNews
9/24: Fish on Fire Tournament
The Ruritan Road Club is proud to be hosting our first Annual “Fish on Fire” Fishing Tournament. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Pulaski County’s eight fire departments which consist of: Twin Communities, Fairlawn, Pulaski, Dublin, Hiwassee, Snowville, Newbern, and Draper for Fire Prevention Week.
Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia
Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
wfirnews.com
Festival returns Saturday with free afternoon admission
The32nd annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns Saturday to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke, and in a change from the past, there is no admission charge for the afternoon hours between 1:00 and 5:00 pm. After that, you must pay to enter, and that includes the evening concert by SWV (Sisters with Voices) and Robin Thicke. The festival celebrates the Roanoke’s area’s African-American community and culture with live music, children’s activities. The proceeds go to the all-volunteer Harrison Museum of African American Culture. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Comments / 0