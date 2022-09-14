ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flu vaccine: Wisconsin health officials urge you to protect yourself

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 that everyone six months and older is encouraged to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) this fall. Officials say getting the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition

WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
FOX 21 Online

Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 19 back open at US 151 in Sun Prairie after crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open near US 151 in Sun Prairie after a crash. Two ambulances and a fire truck were at the scene, and multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear what led to the crash. Portions of the highway...
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio report card system for districts rolled out

OHIO — The Ohio school report cards are in, but this year they switched to a star system. Five stars means that the district exceeded standards and one star means the district needs a lot of help to meet the standards. Dr. Chris Woolard, the Chief Program Director at...
OHIO STATE

